Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans trying to fix second-half differential

As measured by point differential, despite a 1-8 overall record in November, New Orleans has been the NBA’s eighth-best team this month in first halves, outscoring opponents by 24 points. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, they’ve been very Jekyll-and-Hyde based on intermission, because in November second halves, they’re at the bottom of the heap by a wide margin, getting outscored by 131 points (Houston ranks 29th, at a distant minus-78).

New Orleans (2-14) has led at halftime in three consecutive games, including by double digits Monday at Washington, but only prevailed Saturday vs. Memphis in that stretch. The Pelicans also grabbed a double-figure intermission edge Nov. 2 at Phoenix, but ended up losing 112-100.

“Whatever we do in the first half, we have to bring it to the second,” forward Brandon Ingram said after Friday’s shootaround. “The way we intensify the game and are ready to play, we have to come out in the third quarter with the same energy and bring it in the fourth.”

Ingram said opponents have cranked up their intensity and physicality after halftime, which is leading to some of the problems New Orleans has been trying to overcome.

“Teams (are) getting more physical,” Ingram said. “(Pelicans players) are trying to not turn the basketball over, all trying to do good things. The physical aspect of the game slows us down a little bit, but we’ll look at film and try to get better at having pace and trying to execute the best way we can.”

Other notes:

New Orleans point guard Devonte' Graham (left foot soreness) was added to the team's updated injury report and is listed as questionable to play Friday. Graham has started and appeared in all 16 games this season.

LA CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 18 (106.5)

Defensive efficiency rank: 2 (102.2)

Net rating: 6 (+4.3)

Pace: 5 (101.57)

Streak: Lost 1

Go-to guy: Paul George is the focal point of everything for the Clippers at both ends of the floor, particularly with Kawhi Leonard sidelined indefinitely this season. George helped LA reach Game 6 of the Western Conference finals this summer despite Leonard’s mid-playoffs injury absence and has carried the Clippers to a strong start to this season. George is leading the squad in scoring (26.7 ppg) and steals (2.1 spg), while shooting 90 percent from the foul line.

On the rise: Guard Reggie Jackson started the regular season a bit slowly, but has heated up recently, including scoring 20-plus points five times during the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak to open November. Never shy about launching from three-point range, he is 12/36 from distance over the last three games. Jackson is averaging 20.9 points in the nine Clippers wins, but 13.8 in their six losses.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

LA CLIPPERS (9-6)

Thursday loss at Memphis

Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Ivica Zubac

Notes: This group is 0-1, as Coffey made his first start to 2021-22 against the Grizzlies. It was only the third game Coffey has started over his three-year NBA career. … The Clippers’ primary starting five is 9-3 and consists of Nicolas Batum at one of the forward spots instead of Coffey. … Beyond the club’s main first unit and Coffey, Marcus Morris (two starts) is the only other Clipper to start this season. … Batum, Morris and Justise Winslow all sat out Thursday against the Grizzlies.

NEW ORLEANS (2-14)

Wednesday loss at Miami

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-3. … New Orleans has used four different starting combinations, with two separate lineups being used exactly five times. … Largely due to his being out for seven games with a hip injury, Ingram has only been part of one five-man unit that’s played more than 45 minutes together. The Pelicans have two separate groups that have both been on the floor for roughly 78 minutes apiece.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SOLID FLOOR GAME

While missing a big chunk of its offensive firepower early in 2021-22, New Orleans has frequently hurt its chances to reach 100 points by not taking care of the ball. The Pelicans rank 21st in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49) and struggled Wednesday at Miami to clear 1.00, with 18 assists and 17 turnovers.

BETTER THIRD QUARTER

New Orleans losses this week at Washington and Miami can be directly tied to third-quarter letdowns, in which the Wizards and Heat completely seized momentum. Over the entire season, the Pelicans have been outscored by 84 points in third quarters, ranking 29th in the NBA (Houston is minus-86).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Among the players available Friday in the West matchup, George and Ingram are the only participants who’ve earned recent All-Star berths, with Leonard and Zion Williamson sidelined. In two Pelicans home wins over the Clippers last season, Ingram averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and shot 6/11 from three-point range.