Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans tries to get back to winning ways on road at New York

When Devonte’ Graham banked in what was this NBA season’s most improbable game-winning shot Dec. 15 at Oklahoma City, the 61-footer highlighted a stretch in which New Orleans prevailed in five of eight road contests. Since Christmas, however, the Pelicans have experienced a few frustrating trips, dropping five games in a row away from home. New Orleans will try to end that streak and pick up an important victory Thursday, when it visits New York in Madison Square Garden (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

A dip in offensive production has been part of the problem for the traveling Pelicans lately. Over their last five road games, they’re shooting just 43 percent from the field and 30 percent on three-pointers. New Orleans tallied only 92 points at Boston on Monday, the first time the Pelicans were held under 100 since a 97-point output at San Antonio on Dec. 12.

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 23 (108.6)

Defensive efficiency rank: 16 (109.3)

Net rating: 18 (-0.8)

Pace: 30 (95.44)

Streak: Lost 2

Go-to guy: After Julius Randle led New York in scoring by a significant margin last season, the Knicks’ offense has been a bit more of a collective effort in 2021-22. Randle is still averaging a team-high 19.1 points, but that’s followed relatively closely by RJ Barrett’s average of 16.9. Five other Knicks are posting double-digit points, including guards Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley, though Rose is sidelined by injury.

On the rise: Barrett is in the midst of the best stretch of his three-year NBA career, pacing New York in scoring in January (23.0 ppg). He’s shooting 44 percent from three-point range this month, part of the reason he’s compiled three recent games of 30-plus points, all Knicks wins over Indiana, San Antonio and Dallas. The wing notched a career-best 35 points duriing New York’s Oct. 30 win in the Smoothie King Center.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (16-28, 13TH IN WEST)

Monday loss at Boston

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 10-7. Graham is listed as questionable to play Thursday. ... New Orleans is 13-12 overall since its 3-16 start. During that same span (beginning Nov. 24), the Pelicans have gained ground to varying degrees on all of the other West teams vying for the No. 10 seed in the play-in tournament. Since Nov. 24, San Antonio is 13-16, Sacramento is 12-17, Portland is 8-18 and Oklahoma City is 8-19. The Pelicans have the West’s seventh-best record during that timeframe, just ahead of the Lakers (13-13) and Minnesota (14-14).

NEW YORK (22-23, 11TH IN EAST)

Tuesday loss vs. Minnesota

Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Notes: This group is 10-8, New York’s most common starting lineup. The Knicks have another first unit that has gone 5-3, featuring Alec Burks instead of Walker at one spot. … New York is a half-game behind No. 10 Toronto (21-21), with the opportunity to create a deadlock with the idle Raptors by winning Thursday. Toronto holds a 3-0 season-series edge, with one game remaining between the Atlantic Division foes.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

EASY BASKETS ON ROAD

New Orleans must find a way to generate more offense in away games, averaging just 99.3 points over three recent defeats in Toronto, Brooklyn and Boston. Incidentally, NOLA’s next two road games wrap up their total of five visits to Atlantic Division arenas (New York tonight; Philadelphia on Tuesday).

SLOW NEW YORK

New York’s offensive firepower was on full display Oct. 30, when the Knicks scored 60-plus points in both halves of a 123-117 victory in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans’ 23rd-ranked defense must come up with a big effort to change that outcome this time.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Duke products Ingram and Barrett have been instrumental to whatever success New Orleans and New York have had offensively in recent weeks. Ingram is in the midst of perhaps the best playmaking and distributing stretch of his career, with the same true for Barrett scoring-wise.