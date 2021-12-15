Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans seeking faster starts

New Orleans has made progress in a number of areas in recent weeks, improving at both ends of the floor and splitting its last 10 games, after a 3-16 start, but one issue that has cropped up lately has been the team’s first quarters. The Pelicans have trailed on the scoreboard after 12 minutes in six consecutive games; the last time they led through one period was Nov. 29 at the Clippers, behind an incredible three-point barrage from Jonas Valanciunas.

“We’ve got to be better in general with some of our starts,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Tuesday. “Our margin for error is small. Our guys know that. So we’ve just got to continue to execute on both ends of the floor and take care of the basketball.”

In the Pelicans’ Nov. 10 home loss to Oklahoma City, they started decently, but the visiting Thunder held a 57-42 edge in the middle quarters, en route to a 108-100 victory. New Orleans looks significantly different in comparison to that mid-November matchup, one in which Brandon Ingram did not play due to injury and Herbert Jones came off the bench. Since Ingram’s return to the court Nov. 13 vs. Memphis, the Pelicans are 7-9, including 3-4 on the road.

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 30 (99.7)

Defensive efficiency rank: 19 (109.4)

Net rating: 28 (-9.7)

Pace: 16 (98.87)

Streak: Lost 2

Go-to guy: The first cousin of New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to carry a big offensive burden for the Thunder, averaging 21.2 points per game. With second-leading scorer Lu Dort (17.0) sidelined by an ankle injury Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander likely will need to do even more than usual against the Pelicans. After Dort, there is a significant scoring drop-off to third option Josh Giddey (10.4 ppg), a rookie.

On the rise: Villanova product Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has quietly been one of the NBA’s more productive rookies early in 2021-22, starting 10 consecutive games for the Thunder. At 6-foot-9 but starting at center, Robinson-Earl is part of a small, quick first unit the Thunder have been using. The 21-year-old has 10 double-digit scoring games and notched consecutive double-doubles vs. Utah and Atlanta in late November.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8-21)

Sunday loss at San Antonio

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 4-3. It is the only New Orleans five-man combination to log over 100 minutes together this season, playing 144:50. The second-most common grouping features the same players, but with Nickeil Alexander-Walker instead of Hart. That lineup went 1-4 as a starting five. … The Pelicans are 3.5 games behind 10th-place Sacramento (11-17) and 11th-place Portland (11-17). New Orleans’ next game against either of those clubs is Tuesday vs. the Trail Blazers in the Smoothie King Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY (8-18)

Sunday loss vs. Dallas

Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Notes: This group is 5-9, but will not be intact Wednesday because Dort has already been ruled out due to an ankle injury. … The Thunder’s second-most common first unit is 3-3, but also includes Dort. He has only missed one game this season, a Nov. 1 loss at the Clippers. … OKC’s next eight games are all against the West, including two home games vs. New Orleans and two road games at Phoenix. It wraps up this month with a New Year’s Eve home tilt vs. New York.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

FAMILY AFFAIR

Alexander-Walker and Gilgeous-Alexander both made big imprints on the Nov. 10 matchup between the clubs. NAW racked up a season-best 33 points, while Gilgeous-Alexander went for 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alexander-Walker is now coming off the bench after starting early in the season, but his role remains vital for a Pelicans bench that has improved greatly in recent weeks.

PROTECT THE PAINT

When asked what stood out to him most about Sunday’s loss at San Antonio, Green immediately responded “the 66 points (allowed) in the paint. We didn’t do a good job against their pick-and-rolls.” New Orleans has to prevent the Thunder from boosting their offense by getting easy baskets. OKC is last in the NBA in three-point percentage (30.7).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Rugged defender Dort likely would be tasked with guarding Ingram on Wednesday, but Dort is sidelined by injury, meaning that assignment could go to Bazley or one of OKC’s many other youngsters. Ingram is averaging 27.0 points in December on 49 percent shooting, along with 6.3 assists.