Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans gaining supporters with intense, energetic style of play

Popular sports podcaster Ryen Russillo called the New Orleans Pelicans “America’s team” on Tuesday. Author Jeff Pearlman – who wrote the best-selling 2014 book “Winning Time,” which spawned the current HBO docudrama – tweeted “If you entered the NBA playoffs as a fan free agent, you'd absolutely have to pick the Pelicans as your squad.”

Regardless of the outcome of this Western Conference first-round series against top-seeded Phoenix (Game 5 is 9 p.m., Bally Sports, TNT, 100.3 FM), the Pelicans have gained many supporters during the 2022 postseason. That charge seemed to pick up momentum after Sunday night’s 118-103 win, as people checked in across the country to watch, for example, New Orleans rookies Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones bring their intense, not-backing-down brand of intensity and defense to the hardwood vs. the defending Western Conference champions. Viewers also saw a packed Smoothie King Center provide one of the best atmospheres in the league, a development that’s been documented by several observers.

“New Orleans may have the most noticeable homecourt advantage in the whole NBA playoffs,” Michael Wilbon said on Pardon The Interruption. “That place is raucous.”

“They have reenergized this whole city,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said of the Pelicans on his podcast, as he outlined an incredible atmosphere he experienced in-person at Game 4.

Other notes:

New Orleans only had three rotation members with playoff experience prior to 2022 and the franchise has not played in any series that stretched longer than five games since 2011 (the Pelicans’ lone playoff-series triumph over the past decade was a 4-0 sweep over Portland in 2018). However, guard CJ McCollum has appeared in plenty of pressure-packed games late in series, including pouring in 37 points in Game 7 of a second-round series in 2019, enabling Portland to beat Denver and reach the West finals. Asked about what’s in store for the Pelicans on Tuesday, McCollum said, “We know Game 5 is going to be a dogfight. We’ve got to be ready to play. (Phoenix) is a championship-caliber team who’s been there before. On the bright side, we know what to expect, and me personally, I’ve been in a lot of these types of games, these types of environments, so I want to make sure (teammates) are ready physically, mentally. It’s a really unique challenge for us, a great opportunity for us to learn, to grow and to play in a hostile environment.”

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST, TIED 2-2)

Game 4 win vs. Phoenix

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall, Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple

Notes: This starting group went 7-3 in the regular season and is now 4-2 in the postseason (including two play-in games), for a total mark of 11-5. … New Orleans has won rebounding in the series 191-142 over Phoenix. … The Pelicans are shooting 39 percent from three-point range in the series, but that’s largely due to a 17/30 performance in Game 2. They went 17/56 in the two weekend home games from distance, which is 30 percent.

PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST, TIED 2-2)

Game 4 loss at New Orleans

Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Reserves: Landry Shamet, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo, Aaron Holiday, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright

Notes: All-Star guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is listed as out for Game 5. … This starting group did not play any games as a combination during the regular season and is now 1-1 in the playoffs. Johnson and Ayton only started three times together over the 82-game schedule. … Phoenix has won assists in the series 110-89 over New Orleans. … The Suns are shooting just 29 percent from three-point range in the series. They were 11/43 in the two weekend games in the Smoothie King Center, which is 26 percent.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

HUSTLE GAME

Following a Game 4 loss, Phoenix head coach Monty Williams asserted that every game of the series has been determined by which team has been more aggressive and gotten to the most 50-50 balls. Williams said the Suns played hard in Game 4, but the Pelicans simply played harder. New Orleans needs to repeat that kind of effort and energy on the road.

DYNAMIC DUO

Ingram and McCollum have combined to score at least 48 points in every game since Game 2, with Ingram tallying 30-plus points in three straight contests. That’s the first time any player has done that in New Orleans playoff history, as well as the first time Ingram has achieved that statistical feat during his six-year NBA career.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

New Orleans rookies Jones, Alvarado and Murphy are X-factors and then some for the Pelicans, who’ve stood toe-to-toe with the top-seeded Suns. The first-year pros will try to continue to make a big impact, this time on the road. Jones (146), Murphy (85) and Alvarado (66) each rank in the top five of total minutes logged by NBA rookies during Round 1 of the playoffs.