Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans emphasizes aggressive mentality without top scorers

New Orleans (27-39) hasn’t been deemed an underdog at home very often lately, but that will be the case Friday, when its hosts a Charlotte (32-35) team currently sporting a better record and much closer to full strength. With Brandon Ingram (hamstring) and CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out of the lineup, the Pelicans have a lot to overcome, particularly on offense. Ingram and McCollum average nearly 50 combined points per game this season.

Given the shorthanded nature of their lineup Friday, the Pelicans are emphasizing an aggressive mentality, embracing the unusual position of being given minimal hope of success by many NBA observers.

“You love these games when people don’t think you have a chance, and you go out and prove them wrong,” said New Orleans point guard Devonte’ Graham, who probably will need to increase his production (12.5 ppg in 2021-22, second on Pelicans among available players). “Everybody has to come out and be aggressive, be in attack mode. This is what we prepare for, what we work hard for. It’s an opportunity. You’ve got to make the most of it.”

Other notes from shootaround:

Speaking of making the most of opportunities, Pelicans rookie forward Trey Murphy III logged 24 minutes Wednesday vs. Orlando, his biggest workload since Nov. 2 at Phoenix and the first time he’s been on the floor during a single-digit final-margin game since Feb. 4 at Denver.

“Every game you feel like you’re counted on to contribute, but this game, probably a little bit more because you’re missing CJ and B.I., two prime-time guys,” Murphy said. “We’ve been in this position before and prevailed before, so there’s no reason we can’t again.” …

Asked if he’s been in communication with his former teammates in Charlotte lately with Friday’s game approaching, Graham noted that he speaks with several Hornets players frequently regardless: “I talk to them all the time, so it ain’t nothing new. We still have group chats and stuff like that. Those are my brothers. I played with them a long time (three seasons) and knew them before we got to the NBA.”

CHARLOTTE SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 13 (111.7)

Defensive efficiency rank: 23 (112.3)

Net rating: 18 (-0.5)

Pace: 3 (101.00)

Streak: Lost 2

Go-to guy: Perhaps no NBA team shares No. 1 scorer responsibilities as much as Charlotte. The Hornets have the league’s closest “battle” for leading point producer, with three players all within 0.4 ppg of each other at the top of the statistics. Athletic forward Miles Bridges has taken a big leap in Year 4 of his NBA career and averages 19.8 points, a hair ahead of second-year playmaking point guard LaMelo Ball (19.7). Three-point sniper Terry Rozier (19.4) rounds out the trio.

On the rise: Since the All-Star break, New Orleans-born Kelly Oubre Jr. has been Charlotte’s fourth-leading scorer at 15.7 ppg, while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. He’s connected at least once from three-point range in eight straight games, topped by a 5/11 performance in a win at Cleveland on March 2. Oubre has drained nine-plus threes in two games this season.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

CHARLOTTE (32-35, 9TH IN EAST)

Wednesday loss vs. Boston

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Notes: This group is 3-7. Charlotte’s most common first unit is 16-14 and features currently-injured Gordon Hayward at one of the forward spots instead of Washington. … The Hornets have only used 13 different starting lineups. … As is the case for New Orleans, Charlotte’s main objectives in the final month of the regular season are to lock up a play-in berth and potentially move up the standings. The Hornets are two games behind No. 8 Brooklyn (34-33) and 1.5 games ahead of No. 11 Washington (29-35).

NEW ORLEANS (27-39, 10TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss vs. Orlando

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Tony Snell, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-2, but will not be intact Friday due to McCollum’s DNP. With the same combination but with Ingram at small forward instead of Snell, the Pelicans have gone 4-2. … The Pelicans have used 18 different starting lineups. … After everyone in the West 9-10 play-in race lost Wednesday, New Orleans’ status remained the same, trailing the ninth-place Lakers (28-37) by 1.5 games, but ahead of Portland (25-40) by 1.5 games. The lead on San Antonio (25-41) is two games.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

START FASTER

Some energy was drained out of the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday when New Orleans fell behind by 13 points after a quarter vs. Orlando. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, that’s been a recent trend. They’ve trailed by double digits after the opening period in each game of their three-game losing streak, down 16 at Denver and 10 in Memphis.

INSIDE-OUT ATTACK

With the team’s top two scorers in 2021-22 sidelined and New Orleans not able to consistently rely on three-point shooting (31.2 percent, ranked No. 28 in NBA), offense will need to come from a variety of sources. Valanciunas (17.8 ppg), Willy Hernangomez (8.6) and Hayes (8.5) are all among NOLA’s most productive available scorers with Ingram and McCollum out of action.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

After spending the first three years of his NBA career with Charlotte, Graham faces the Hornets for the first time Friday. The timing for that is intriguing. McCollum’s absence means Graham may be needed to fill his most significant role in weeks. Graham last logged 30-plus minutes Feb. 10 vs. Miami, after doing so 35 times in his first 50 appearances of the season.