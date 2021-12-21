Pelicans shootaround update: Multiple Trail Blazers starters are injury question marks Tuesday

There has been an steady stream of unfortunate NBA news lately revolving around player absences, mostly related to health and safety and protocols, but a few teams are also experiencing key DNPs as a result of injuries. Portland may be without three season-long starters, as well as a recent addition to the Trail Blazers’ first string, when it faces New Orleans on Tuesday (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).

Damian Lillard (right hamstring tightness), Jusuf Nurkic (left rib contusion) and December first-unit addition Nassir Little (non-Covid illness) are all listed as questionable by Portland. That’s in addition to starting shooting guard C.J. McCollum, who was already ruled out due to a collapsed lung.

Other notes after shootaround:

It’s uncertain whether Lillard will play or not, but if the six-time All-Star is on the court, the Pelicans need to be concerned about his long-range shooting. He is on pace to average at least three made three-pointers per game for a fifth straight season.

New Orleans guard Devonte’ Graham, who has been on a recent tear from deep, said he modeled part of his game after Lillard. Like Lillard, Graham is dangerous even a couple steps beyond the three-point line.

“I used to watch a lot of film on him when I was in Charlotte my first two years,” Graham said. “My coaches (emphasized) watching Dame and how he came off pick-and-rolls and shot. He’s a big reason I added a pick-and-roll jump shot in my game. (Deep range) is huge. It opens up the floor for so many other things, and then guys have to come out and guard you out there. It just makes it easier for everybody.” …

At Kansas, Jayhawks coaches required Graham and other players to make 250 NBA three-pointers each day of their offseason. That added range became a valuable piece of Graham’s shooting arsenal.

“I definitely shot NBA threes in college,” Graham said. “Our coaches made us do that during the summertime. I definitely worked on that going into my senior year.” …

Graham on rookie Herbert Jones accepting the challenge of defending against No. 1 options of many New Orleans opponents this season: “It’s his job. I tell him every night, ‘Lock in. Get ready.’ Because he knows he’s going to have to guard whoever is the primary scorer for the other team. Herb never complains. He comes out locked in, focused. Obviously we appreciate it, and teams need guys like that.”

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 16 (109.4)

Defensive efficiency rank: 27 (112.3)

Net rating: 24 (-2.8)

Pace: 19 (98.68)

Streak: Won 2

Go-to guy: New Orleans fans are all too familiar with some of Lillard’s late-game heroics; he converted a game-deciding basket against the then-Hornets as a rookie and has dropped in several other key hoops vs. the Crescent City since then. Lillard’s 10th NBA season has been hampered by injury, but he’s been in a groove lately, pouring in 43 points vs. Charlotte and 32 in Memphis, both victories. The latter was only the Trail Blazers’ second road win of the season.

On the rise: With McCollum sidelined for most of December, Norman Powell has emerged as Portland’s second-leading scorer (20.4 ppg) over a nine-game stretch. The former Toronto wing came to the Trail Blazers in a trade last season and has proved to be a valuable pickup, particularly with Lillard and McCollum both battling injuries this month. Powell is shooting 38 percent on three-pointers in December and 84 percent from the foul line. The UCLA product scored 28 points in Sunday’s win at Memphis.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

PORTLAND (13-18)

Sunday win at Memphis

Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, Nassir Little, Larry Nance Jr., Jusuf Nurkic

Notes: This group is 2-3, having dropped its first three outings (home games vs. Minnesota, Phoenix, Memphis), before winning two in a row (vs. Charlotte, at Memphis). … Portland has used nine different starting lineups, with the most common going 9-8. Ten different Trail Blazers have started at least one game this season.

NEW ORLEANS (10-21)

Friday win vs, Milwaukee

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 6-3, now with victories over Washington, Utah, the Clippers, Detroit, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee. … After a 3-16 start, New Orleans was too far out of play-in tournament contention to discuss that race, but following a 7-5 stretch, the Pelicans are three games out of 10th place. Since Thanksgiving Eve, the Pelicans have a winning record at home (3-2) and on the road (4-3).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

TE’ TREYS

The New Orleans offense looks much different when Graham is hitting shots from long distance, as was the case in consecutive Week 9 wins over Oklahoma City and Milwaukee. He went a combined 13/22 from three-point range against the Thunder and Bucks.

LIMIT LILLARD

If Lillard plays, trying to contain the perennial All-Star and occasional participant in the league’s MVP discussion will be a group project for New Orleans. Jones has been given the most difficult defensive assignments for the Pelicans on a regular basis and will need to be on high alert even 35 feet from the basket when Lillard has the ball.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Hart and Powell are X-factors and among the primary reasons why New Orleans and Portland have been playing better basketball recently. Hart is averaging career highs in multiple categories, filling the biggest role of his five-year NBA career. Powell is Portland’s No. 3 scorer, averaging 18.1 points (just shy of his career high of 18.6).