Pelicans shootaround update: Kira Lewis Jr. coming off productive weekend

New Orleans’ point guard position was in flux this weekend, because after appearing in each of the season’s first 16 games, starter Devonte’ Graham (left foot soreness) was sidelined vs. the Clippers and Indiana. Graham is listed as questionable for Monday’s home contest vs. Minnesota, meaning there again may be ample opportunity for Tomas Satoransky and second-year pro Kira Lewis Jr., who split PG playing time nearly evenly in the back-to-back.

Lewis (28 total points, three steals in 49:26) provided his top two-game production of 2021-22, notching a season-high 16 points against LA, then adding a dozen points in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He was plus-16 over the two games.

“He’s a great guy. He’s willing to learn,” Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas said after Monday’s shootaround. “He’s correcting his game, ready every time he steps on the court.”

“I just think he’s keeping it real simple,” head coach Willie Green said Saturday. “If he has an open look, he takes it. He gets us into our offense. He’s using his speed, picking up fullcourt defensively. Keep the game simple, and just be a star in your role. I think Kira is starting to accept that.”

Other notes:

Valanciunas (56.4 percent) remains the NBA’s three-point leader, but his edge on second place narrowed a bit this weekend due to some hot shooting by Memphis backup point guard Tyus Jones (53.1). Valanciunas on his desire to extend his range: “The big guy is evolving, being able to stretch the floor and shoot threes, handle the ball. Those things I wanted to add to my game as well. I didn’t want to disappear. I want to be successful in this league.” ...

In addition to Graham being listed as questionable on Sunday's official injury report, Daulton Hommes, Didi Louzada and Zion Williamson remain out. For Minnesota, Josh Okogie (back) and Naz Reid (foot) are questionable.

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 20 (106.1)

Defensive efficiency rank: 10 (104.8)

Net rating: 11 (+1.3)

Pace: 11 (100.07)

Streak: Won 3

Go-to guy: Karl-Anthony Towns is only third on Minnesota in shot attempts per game (16.0), behind Anthony Edwards (19.5) and D’Angelo Russell (16.7), but Towns is the unquestioned best offensive option for the Timberwolves. One of the NBA’s most skilled centers, the 6-foot-11 Towns shot at least 40 percent from three-point range in three of the previous four seasons and is shooting a career-high 46 percent this season. He’s averaging 23.1 points and 9.3 rebounds.

On the rise: Minnesota is 4-2 when Jarred Vanderbilt logs 24-plus minutes, but 3-7 when he does not, with his elevation to an every-game starting role coinciding with better play for the Timberwolves. The 6-foot-9 power forward is an active rebounder and defender, having hustled his way to larger responsibility. The Houston native was a second-round pick in 2018.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MINNESOTA (7-9)

Saturday win vs. Memphis

D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Notes: This group is 4-2, with the Timberwolves using it each of the past six games. It is the sixth different starting five for Minnesota this season. … A lineup with Russell, Edwards, Towns, Okogie and Jaden McDaniels is 2-1. … The Wolves are currently in 10th place in the West, which represents the final play-in slot.

NEW ORLEANS (3-15)

Saturday loss at Indiana

Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-1, posting a win Friday vs. the Clippers. … Satoransky became the eighth different Pelican to start this season. Alexander-Walker and Valanciunas are the only New Orleans players to appear in all 18 games. Hart has started 13 of his 14 appearances.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

POUND THE BOARDS

New Orleans dominated Minnesota in the two October games at Target Center, winning 61-47 in the Oct. 23 defeat, then holding a 60-41 edge two days later in victory. That follows a season-long trend in which the Pelicans are fourth in the NBA in rebounding percentage (51.5), while the Wolves are just 28th (48.1).

TURNOVER BATTLE

New Orleans has markedly improved in this category since the beginning of the season, but turnovers were very costly Oct. 23, as the Pelicans committed a staggering 30. They “only” had 20 in the rematch vs. the Wolves, but need to do much better in Game 3 vs. Minnesota.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Two players who provide vital scoring for the two teams have been “playing up” a position in the starting lineup, with Ingram moving to power forward and Edwards becoming Minnesota’s nominal small forward. Ingram piled up 57 points over the two Minnesota games in October, while Edwards had 47 vs. NOLA.