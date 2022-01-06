Pelicans shootaround update: Jose Alvarado faces elite PGs as he debuts in NOLA rotation

New Orleans rookie Jose Alvarado’s first week of significant NBA playing time has coincided with a trial-by-fire run of opposing point guards: On Monday, Utah All-Star Mike Conley paid a visit to the Smoothie King Center. Twenty-four hours later, Phoenix future Hall of Fame lock Chris Paul was the opposition. Thursday was supposed to bring the greatest three-point shooter of all time, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, but Curry’s status is in doubt (the Warriors indicated Wednesday that Curry might sit out Thursday due to a quad contusion).

For Alvarado, it’s been a series of chances to get better, preparing to face some of the Western Conference’s premier floor generals in quick succession.

“It’s been a great experience,” Alvarado said. “This is why I want to play this game. I’m getting an opportunity and I’m going to try to take full advantage of it. Those are two good guys I’ve played against so far (Conley and Paul). I’m just learning from it every time.”

Alvarado had logged double-digit minutes only once this season prior to playing 12 vs. Utah and 10 against Phoenix. The Georgia Tech product, who was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21, smiled when he was asked about the step up in difficulty at that end of the floor in the NBA.

“These guys are smarter, more athletic,” Alvarado said. “You grow (from the experience). Those guys, they watch film and try to see your little weakness. You’ve got to be on your ‘A’ game every time. Not saying in college you didn’t, but (here) there is more high-IQ out here. You’ve got to watch film.”

Other notes from shootaround:

Alvarado on picking up defensively 94 feet from the basket against other point guards: “That’s my role. I’ve got to play that to full effect. That’s what I do. I’m going to keep doing it. I ain’t going to stop. That’s my focus, to give those (opposing) guards a headache.” …

All teams are required by NBA rule to submit their injury report by 1 p.m. on the second day of a back-to-back set. In addition to Curry’s status potentially being clarified this afternoon, Golden State played without Andre Iguodala (knee) and Otto Porter (rest) in Wednesday’s loss at Dallas. Klay Thompson (Achilles) is reportedly expected to make his much-anticipated return to action Sunday at home vs. Golden State, the club’s next game after Thursday. James Wiseman (knee) is also out for the Warriors.

GOLDEN STATE SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 9 (111.4)

Defensive efficiency rank: 1 (102.2)

Net rating: 2 (+9.1)

Pace: 15 (98.98)

Streak: Lost 1

Go-to guy: If Curry can’t play Thursday, the Warriors’ two biggest offensive threats are Andrew Wiggins (19.0 ppg) and Jordan Poole (17.7), with Golden State only having three players averaging more than 8.2 points this season. Wiggins is an athletic slasher who’s also shooting a career-best 43.4 percent on threes this season. He delivered several big games vs. New Orleans back when he played for Minnesota. Poole is an emerging third-year wing capable of getting hot at any moment, as was the case when he rang up 38 points against the Pelicans in April of last season.

On the rise: The son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, Warriors newcomer Gary Payton II seems to have found a perfect fit with Golden State, after playing for three other NBA teams. Like his father, the 29-year-old is an outstanding defender, capable of locking down opponents’ best backcourt players. Offensively, Payton has notched eight straight games of double-digit points.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

GOLDEN STATE (29-8)

Wednesday loss at Dallas

Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Notes: This group is 1-1, posting a Monday home win over Miami in its season debut prior to last night’s low-scoring defeat in Texas. … Golden State’s most common first unit features Poole instead of Payton at a guard spot and has compiled a 22-5 record. … Payton has started seven times, with the Warriors going 5-2. … Golden State has used nine different starting lineups. Curry has only been sidelined twice (Nov. 19 win at Detroit, Dec. 18 loss at Toronto).

NEW ORLEANS (13-25)

Tuesday loss vs. Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 7-5, still the only Pelicans starting combination that has produced more than one win this season. … New Orleans has used 11 different starting lineups. … The Pelicans enter Thursday night 2.5 games behind No. 10 San Antonio (15-22) in the Western Conference standings. New Orleans has three head-to-head matchups against the Spurs between Feb. 12 and March 26. Eleventh-place Sacramento (16-24) is two games ahead of the Pels.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

LIMIT WARRIOR RUNS

Golden State’s ability to go on explosive scoring binges is something every opponent must be concerned about, particularly when the Warriors are at home or when Curry gets hot. In the Nov. 5 meeting at Chase Center, Golden State put New Orleans in a big hole by tallying 34-plus points in three of four quarters, racing to a 41-point win.

KEEP TAKING CARE OF THE BALL

The 19 turnovers New Orleans committed in its Nov. 5 loss at Golden State were fairly typical for that stage of the season for the Pelicans. Fortunately for New Orleans, it has done a much better job of limiting turnovers since Dec. 1. The Pelicans were 24th in turnovers (15.2 per game) prior to that date, but rank 14th since (13.9).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Golden State veteran Green and New Orleans rookie Jones are dynamic defenders with the ability to disrupt offenses and change games at that end of the floor. Jones has received a few national-media comparisons to Green recently, an extraordinary compliment given that Green won Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17 and is a perennial candidate for that award.