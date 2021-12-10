Pelicans shootaround update: Herbert Jones continues to improve shooting, offensive game

After being picked in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft and No. 35 overall by New Orleans, Herbert Jones was billed as a defensive-minded forward who needed to make some strides offensively in order to earn playing time. Those improvements already seem to be well under way for the 23-year-old.

A starter in 15 of his 24 games, the rookie has reached double digits in scoring seven times, topped by a career-best 19-point outing vs. Denver on Wednesday. Although “shooting” was universally listed as a weakness in pre-draft scouting analysis of the University of Alabama product, the early returns are impressive – he’s at 48 percent from the field and 77 percent at the foul line. Perhaps most surprisingly, in a small sample, he’s shooting 39 percent from three-point range, going 9/23.

“He’s just getting more comfortable, more confident. The ball’s starting to go in,” Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham said after Friday’s shootaround. “Like you said, he’s working on his jumper every day (after practices and shootarounds), so you love to see it. He’s putting in the work and it’s paying off for him. Just keep shooting it with confidence, that’s what I tell him. Let it fly. Any time you’re open, you’ve got to shoot the ball so teams will respect it. Then it just opens up other things for him, driving and dunking and passing.”

That was the case Wednesday when Jones got all the way to the rim and threw down a dunk over reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver. As Graham noted, the highlight-reel slam showed up on a prominent national TV broadcast later that night.

“I saw it was a Top 10 play,” Graham said, alluding to Jones’ dunk making SportsCenter. “It was real nice.”

Other notes from shootaround:

Graham on Kira Lewis Jr. suffering an ACL tear Wednesday vs. Denver: “Obviously with any injury like that, where he’s going to be out for the rest of the year, that’s going to be tough for him, as a young guy. He was helping the team a lot with his energy coming off the bench, scoring and his aggression. We’re going to miss him. Guys got to step up and come to the plate.” …

Tomas Satoransky is one reserve the Pelicans will likely need to play more minutes with Lewis out of the rotation. Having played against Satoransky frequently while both were on Eastern Conference teams, Graham said aggression is the key for Satoransky.

“(I am) super confident in Sato,” Graham said. “Even when I was with the Hornets, I remember he was just aggressive, and he’s got to get back to that. Being aggressive, looking to score, so that teams respect your ability to score. That’s going to open up all the other things he’s good at, the passing and all the other stuff.”

DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 29 (100.7)

Defensive efficiency rank: 23 (110.2)

Net rating: 29 (-9.6)

Pace: 17 (98.63)

Streak: Lost 10

Go-to guy: No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham has been heating up in recent weeks, but forward Jerami Grant is Detroit’s leading scorer by a decent margin this season, averaging 20.5 points. On a very young Pistons squad, the eighth-year pro provides needed experience and defense, but he’s also expanded his offensive game compared to early in his NBA career. Grant was mostly a role player for Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Denver.

On the rise: Coming off an ankle injury he suffered in training camp, Cunningham was off to a slow start in 2021-22, especially shooting-wise, but the highly touted Oklahoma State product has been as advertised since then. Over the past four games, Cunningham has tallied 20-plus points three times, after doing so twice in his first 15 appearances. He notched his first career triple-double Nov. 21 vs. the Lakers and is shooting 10/20 on three-pointers in December.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DETROIT (4-20)

Wednesday loss vs. Washington

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Notes: This group is 4-10, the most common combination for the Pistons and responsible for all of their wins this season. … Detroit has used eight different starting fives, but aside from its primary lineup, none have been trotted out more than twice. … The Pistons are 0-5 when Cunningham does not play. ... Offseason addition Kelly Olynyk is Detroit’s third-leading scorer (12.5 ppg) but is out due to a knee sprain. … Eleven different Pistons have started at least once, including rookies Cunningham (19 starts) and Luka Garza (two).

NEW ORLEANS (7-20)

Wednesday loss vs. Denver

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 3-2, the team’s most successful first unit, having posted victories over Washington, Utah and the Clippers, with a one-sided loss at Utah and a narrow overtime defeat vs. Denver. … Like Detroit, New Orleans has used eight different starting lineups in 2021-22. … The Pelicans still have not used any starting group more than a total of five times. … New Orleans is 0-7 when Ingram does not play. … Six of the Pelicans’ next eight games are against opponents currently sporting a losing record, including two games at Oklahoma City.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

ATTACK THE BASKET

In a dramatic turnaround from last season, New Orleans is one of the NBA’s most accurate shooting teams at the foul line, ranking fourth among the 30 teams at 80.9 percent. However, with Zion Williamson not available, the Pelicans don’t always get to the charity stripe often, ranked No. 21 in attempts per game (19.6). They only shot 12 free throws vs. Denver on Wednesday, their fewest since Nov. 19 vs. the Clippers.

BENCH REGROUP

Lewis’ injury means New Orleans will need quality play from Satoransky. The Pelicans also must replace some of Lewis’ scoring production and energy. Prior to exiting Wednesday’s game due to his knee injury, Lewis had made 12 of his last 21 shots from the field and hit seven straight free throws.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Detroit gets a big chunk of its offense from the wing, with its three currently-active leading scorers being starting forwards Grant and Bey, as well as guard Cunningham. That makes it imperative that Jones, Ingram and Hart have strong defensive nights for New Orleans.