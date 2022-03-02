Pelicans shootaround update: Extra practice time, new rotation sparks promising start to second half

Based on the lessons learned from major in-season trades across the NBA, it probably shouldn’t have been a huge surprise that New Orleans initially struggled following its multi-player deal with Portland. The Pelicans lost four of the first five games they played, though the level of competition may have had something to do with that.

Given some needed practice time over the past week and head coach Willie Green’s decision to fine-tune his rotation, New Orleans has begun the unofficial second half of 2021-22 in impressive fashion, winning by 15 points at Phoenix and 28 at the Lakers.

CJ McCollum, the biggest name in the Feb. 8 trade, noted after Wednesday’s shootaround that those factors have helped the Pelicans look like a completely different club in those two games.

“Just being able to get together on off days, whether that’s team dinners or watching film,” McCollum said. “I think it’s all coming along each game progressively better.

“Everybody is getting a lot more comfortable – settling into different roles, figuring out when they’re going to come in the game and come out. All those things matter and allow you to establish a better rhythm. Where you’re going to get your shots from, who you’re going to be guarding, what coverages we’re going to be in. We’re getting to that point where consistency is happening and it’s carrying over into our play.”

Other notes from shootaround:

McCollum on Tony Snell's red-hot three-point shooting (12 of 23 from distance in his five games): “That’s what he does. He can really shoot the ball, since (college) at New Mexico and before that. He’s a great three-and-D guy. Good teammate. Does things the right way. Never complains. He might not touch the ball for 10 or 15 minutes, but he’s still ready to shoot when he gets his opportunities. That’s what we need, guys that are ready to step up and make plays when they’re called upon. He didn’t play a couple games, but then he came in and was ready to go.” …

Herbert Jones on the defensive impact made by New Orleans opting to go with a big starting lineup that features Jaxson Hayes at power forward, alongside center Jonas Valanciunas: “I feel like I can pressure the ball more, because I know I’ve got two elite shot-blockers in the paint, that have my back if my man (gets by) me. That’s a huge advantage I look at when I’m having to guard elite perimeter guys.”

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 20 (109.6)

Defensive efficiency rank: 29 (114.2)

Net rating: 25 (-4.7)

Pace: 7 (100.14)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: Over the past seven games since Sacramento acquired center Domantas Sabonis, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has elevated his performance, averaging a team-best 26.7 points on 51 percent shooting from the field. Fox’s 2021-22 statistics previously were down across the board compared to last season, but that recent surge has pushed his scoring average up to 22.0, along with 47 percent shooting. He’s poured in at least 20 points in nine straight appearances, including 29 Monday at Oklahoma City.

On the rise: Like Fox, Harrison Barnes has been very productive offensively since Sacramento made one of the league’s most significant deadline trades. In seven games, the North Carolina product is averaging 19.3 points on 55 percent shooting (45 percent on threes). The forward has averaged 19.4 points in 20 Sacramento victories he’s played in this season, compared to 16.0 in 38 losses.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SACRAMENTO (23-40, 13TH IN WEST)

Monday win at Oklahoma City

De’Aaron Fox, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Domantas Sabonis

Notes: This group is 1-0. Lyles was making his first start for Sacramento after being acquired prior to the trade deadline from Detroit, where he made three starts this season. … The Kings are 1-1 on a five-game road trip that continues to San Antonio and Dallas after tonight’s game in the Crescent City. … Seven of Sacramento’s final nine games of the regular season are on the road.

NEW ORLEANS (25-36, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at LA Lakers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 2-1, including Friday’s win at Phoenix and a home loss vs. Dallas prior to the All-Star break. … Six of the next eight New Orleans games are in the Smoothie King Center, with a difficult two-game road trip to Denver and Memphis part of this stretch. … Five of New Orleans’ final seven games of the regular season are on the road, including April 5 at Sacramento.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP ROLLING ON OFFENSE

New Orleans will be tough to beat if it can continue piling up points at the rate it has since the All-Star break. The Pelicans totaled 240 points in wins at Phoenix and the Lakers, the most they’ve scored in a two-game span since 241 vs. in consecutive mid-January wins over the Clippers and Minnesota.

ATTACK THE GLASS

One of the biggest season-long advantages New Orleans holds on Sacramento is in the rebounding category, where the Pelicans rank third (51.6 percent), while the Kings are just 22nd (48.9). However, in Sacramento’s pair of early-season wins over NOLA, the Kings hung tough in that department, only losing the battle by tallies of 49-45 and 40-37.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Since the Feb. 10 trade deadline, McCollum is 13th in the NBA in scoring average (28.0), while Fox ranks 17th (26.7). Nice company to be in, considering spots 14 through 16 are held by James Harden, Stephen Curry and LeBron James. McCollum is essentially the only true “guard” in NOLA’s reconfigured starting lineup, while Fox is on the ball even more since second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton was dealt to Indiana.