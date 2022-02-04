Pelicans shootaround update: ‘Experienced’ rookies make vital contributions for New Orleans

A chunk of the NBA’s productive 2021-22 rookie class are still teenagers or players who just turned 20, less than two years removed from their high school graduation. That makes New Orleans’ crop of rookies a bit of an anomaly. Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado played four years of college basketball. Trey Murphy III spent three years on campus.

That helps explain why when Willie Green was asked about Alvarado’s adjustment to the NBA, the first-year New Orleans head coach referenced the point guard’s lengthy career at Georgia Tech.

“Even though he’s a first-year (NBA) player, he’s an experienced first-year player,” Green said Thursday of Alvarado. “Played four seasons in college. A lot of things we’re doing here, he’s very familiar with.”

Alvarado and Jones, both 23, may have been downgraded in pre-draft analysis last summer due to their relative “advanced ages,” but their maturity and extensive NCAA experience may be helping them make immediate contributions for the Pelicans. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Murphy has struggled to find his groove shooting-wise, but is coming off his top performance of the season in Tuesday’s comeback win at Detroit (career-high 12 points, 6/6 foul shooting, 2/5 on threes).

New Orleans (19-32) may need another spark off the bench from both Alvarado and Murphy on Friday in Denver (8 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), because key reserves Willy Hernangomez and Garrett Temple will not play. The pair of veterans entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday. Temple (19.9 mpg) and Hernangomez (16.7) average the seventh- and eighth-most minutes on the New Orleans roster in 2021-22, meaning their DNPs could require larger responsibility for the likes of Murphy and Jaxson Hayes.

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 11 (111.4)

Defensive efficiency rank: 16 (109.8)

Net rating: 12 (+1.6)

Pace: 23 (97.44)

Streak: Lost 2

Go-to guy: Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic sat out Wednesday’s back-to-back at Utah due to a toe injury, but was not listed on Denver injury report Thursday. Jokic has played in 45 of Denver’s 51 games this season, including two phenomenal performances against New Orleans. The center has averaged 34.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists vs. the Crescent City, though the Pelicans have pestered him into 12 turnovers in the head-to-head matchups. Jokic is currently second on NBA.com’s MVP Ladder, having been surpassed this week by Joel Embiid. He was January’s Western Conference Player of the Month, continuing to carry Denver to wins despite the Nuggets not having injured stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

On the rise: A guard familiar to New Orleans fans from his two separate stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Bryn Forbes has averaged 10.8 points over eight games, highlighted by 40 percent three-point shooting, since arriving in Denver via a trade. The sixth-year pro, who made 10 starts last season for NBA champion Milwaukee, factored into the Nuggets’ 11-point victory in the Smoothie King Center a week ago, dropping in 14 points and going 2/4 from three-point range. Forbes is coming off a 26-point night at Utah on Wednesday, including going 10/13 from the field.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (19-32, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win at Detroit

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-0, with Jones making his first start of the season Tuesday at a guard spot, due to the injury absence of Josh Hart (questionable for Friday, left knee contusion). Hayes has started at power forward next to Valanciunas for two consecutive games in a “jumbo” lineup. … New Orleans has been better against the West (11-17) this season than the East (8-15). Twelve of the Pelicans’ next 14 games are in-conference. During that span, New Orleans will face Denver, Houston and Memphis twice apiece. … New Orleans is 1.5 games behind No. 10 Portland. The Trail Blazers host Oklahoma City late Friday.

DENVER (28-23, 6TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss at Utah

Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green

Notes: This group is 0-1. Nnaji made his first start of the season against the Jazz. … Denver has used 14 different starting lineups this season, one less than New Orleans. Denver’s most common first unit is 11-9 and features Jokic at center, Aaron Gordon at a forward spot, along with Morris, Barton and Green. … With fourth-place Utah (31-21) in the midst of an extended slump, homecourt advantage in the first round is a real possibility for the Nuggets, who only trail the Jazz by 2.5 games, despite Wednesday’s head-to-head defeat. Dallas is fifth at 29-23.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

DEFEND IN DENVER

It’s fairly easy to pinpoint why the Nuggets have been able to pick up two wins over the Pelicans this season, both in Louisiana. Denver has been highly efficient offensively, shooting 51 percent from the field and scoring 118.0 points per game. Last season, the Nuggets tallied 114 and 113 points in their two victories over the Pels.

NEXT (BENCH) MAN UP

Four Pelicans reserves cracked double-digit scoring Tuesday in Detroit, but Hernangomez (11 points) is out Friday due to health and safety protocols, as is Temple. The LSU product and Baton Rouge native scored two points against the Pistons, but has been heavily relied upon by New Orleans off the bench and as a spot starter.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

On the wing, they may not necessarily be matched up against each other, but Ingram and Barton are vital to their teams’ offenses. Ingram is coming off a 26-point game at Detroit, his first game action since Jan. 20, which was also a road win (at New York). Barton has averaged 20.0 points vs. New Orleans this season, including a damaging 8/14 on three-pointers. He’s also averaged 6.0 assists.