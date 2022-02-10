Pelicans shootaround update: CJ McCollum calls New Orleans ‘a great place for me to evolve’

CJ McCollum has played on plenty of talented NBA teams, having reached the playoffs each of the last eight seasons. New Orleans has not reached the postseason since 2018, but the team’s new shooting guard believes the Pelicans have the potential and the pieces to make that nine trips in a row for him. Asked after Thursday’s shootaround what made him excited about coming to the Crescent City in Tuesday’s trade, a smiling McCollum replied, “Young talent. (Have) you seen (Brandon Ingram) play lately? BI is very good obviously. Willie (Green) is a great coach. I heard nothing but great things about him.

“I know (David Griffin). Trajan (Langdon). Obviously big fella in the middle (Jonas Valanciunas), I had a lot of battles with when he was in Memphis. Zion (Williamson).”

New Orleans (22-32) is in the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference and has to make up 10 games to get to .500, but the Pelicans’ upside, both short- and long-term, made them an appealing destination for McCollum, who was drafted by Portland in 2013.

“I just feel like it’s a great situation for me as a guy who has been in the league a long time,” McCollum said. “A guy who knows how to be a professional. Obviously I know how to lead, I know how to follow, I know how to play a lot of different roles. This is a great place for me to evolve.”

McCollum said he landed in New Orleans at 12:30 a.m. this morning after the long cross-country flight from Oregon. He’s taking a crash course in learning the Pelicans’ playbook and system in order to get ready, but noted that the trade and address change were not a sudden surprise for him.

“I’m fortunate to have a great relationship with (Portland’s) front office, (Portland’s) organization. It was a situation in which I was involved in the process, so it didn’t catch me off guard. I didn’t go through what a lot of players have gone through historically, so I’m thankful for that. But it’s still a scramble (to come to a new team midseason).”

Other notes from shootaround:

Tony Snell on coming to the Pelicans and how well they’ve played lately: “I’ve been paying attention. They’ve been playing really well. I’m very excited to bring my skills to the team. (Ingram) has been playing phenomenal.” …

Snell on his strengths: “I’m a three-point shooter and a defensive-minded guy. I’m a 3-and-D type guy.”

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 8 (112.0)

Defensive efficiency rank: 6 (107.4)

Net rating: 6 (+4.6)

Pace: 27 (96.28)

Streak: Won 3

Go-to guy: One of the NBA’s most intense and competitive players, Jimmy Butler leads Miami in scoring average (21.8), a slight bump from last season’s number (21.5). The feisty small forward burned New Orleans in a Nov. 17 Heat comeback win, notching a triple-double (31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). Miami is 15-6 this season when Butler registers 20-plus points.

On the rise: The NBA’s best three-point shooting team (37.8 percent) has received a big boost from a breakout season by third-year guard Max Strus. The DePaul product is shooting 41 percent from three-point range, including sinking six-plus treys in five separate games (he was 9/17 at Boston on Jan. 31). Strus averages 11.2 points, mostly off the bench (nine starts in 41 appearances).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MIAMI (35-20, 1ST IN EAST)

Monday win at Washington

Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Notes: Like the vast majority of NBA teams, Miami has battled injuries and other absences in 2021-22, but the Heat were able to get back to this lineup for the last three games and won all of them. On the season, this is Miami’s most common first unit and it has gone 12-5. … Miami has a half-game lead on Milwaukee (35-21) atop the East. Only 2.5 games separate the Heat and fifth-place Philadelphia (32-22).

NEW ORLEANS (22-32, 10TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win vs. Houston

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 3-0, including road wins in Detroit and Denver. … McCollum has made 467 starts in his NBA career, starting all 464 games he’s played over the last seven seasons with Portland. Snell has made 308 starts, with 151 of those coming with Milwaukee (80 in 2016-17). … New Orleans has a one-game lead on No. 11 Portland (22-34), while trailing the Los Angeles teams by three games (Lakers) and four games (Clippers).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

WELCOME TO NEW ORLEANS

McCollum and Snell are expected to be available Thursday to make their season debuts. Expect a rousing ovation for the new Pelicans when they’re introduced in the Smoothie King Center. Both are facing a rapid adjustment to learn their new team’s playbook and system, but have ample pro experience. Nance’s Pelicans debut will have to wait until he returns from a knee injury.

KEEP ROLLING

Even before adding an All-Star-caliber player in McCollum, New Orleans was playing at a very high level. The Pelicans have won four straight games by eight points or more, their first such streak since December 2019. New Orleans has shot 51 percent from the field and averaged 26.8 points over the four-game span.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At forward, Ingram is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his six-year NBA career, providing whatever New Orleans needs offensively, whether it’s assists (tied career high with 12 assists against Denver and Houston) or scoring (26 points apiece in recent wins over Detroit and Houston). For Miami, Butler has been ultra-efficient during a three-game winning streak, shooting 24/40 from the field (60 percent).