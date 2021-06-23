Pelicans to select 10th in 2021 NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans received the 10th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.

New Orleans was slotted in the 10th position entering the draft after finishing third in a tiebreaker with Chicago and Sacramento on May 25. The Pelicans had a 60.6-percent chance of receiving the 10th pick.

Representing the Pelicans during the lottery was Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development Swin Cash. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29.

*Draft rights traded to Oklahoma City along with Morris Peterson in exchange for draft rights to Craig Brackins and Quincy Pondexter

**Draft rights traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Jrue Holiday and the rights to Pierre Jackson