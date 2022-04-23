Pelicans seeking similar response to prior one-game deficit vs. Suns

For the second time in less than a week, New Orleans faces a one-game series deficit to Phoenix, after the defending Western Conference champions leaned on 17-year NBA veteran Chris Paul to thwart a second-half rally. The Pelicans would love to duplicate how they responded to the same circumstances in Game 2, when they surged to a double-digit win at the Footprint Center, partly behind big contributions from three rookies.

“We’ve been here before,” New Orleans forward Larry Nance Jr. said after Phoenix secured a 114-111 Game 3 road win on Friday. “We’ve been down a game in the series, on their homecourt. So it’s nothing we haven’t done.

“We’ve been down in the series, and (this time) we’re on our homecourt. We’re going to react just fine. These young guys are going to be fine after (Saturday’s) practice.”

After punching a ticket to the playoffs with hard-fought play-in victories over San Antonio and the LA Clippers, New Orleans wasn’t given much of a chance by NBA analysts to even compete in the series with top-seeded Phoenix, with many predicting a sweep. Instead, the Pelicans broke through Tuesday in Arizona by a 125-114 margin. CJ McCollum indicated after Friday’s defeat that New Orleans can focus on the positives it’s shown so far and the fact that the Pelicans are still in position to send their first-round series back to the desert deadlocked.

“It’s a long series,” said McCollum, now in his ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs. “There are a lot of emotions that go back and forth in the wins and losses, in execution and lack of execution. You’ve got to turn the page, learn from your mistakes, figure out where you can play better, but also look at all the things we've done well up to this point.

“Down 1-2, with a game to play at home, I’ll take that. Obviously, we would have liked to win, but we’ve got a chance to even up the series in front of our fans at home on Sunday.”

If the Pelicans bounce back Sunday, they’ll even the series and travel to Phoenix on Monday knowing they’re capable of beating the Suns on their home floor, doing so with the now-sidelined Devin Booker (hamstring) logging 25 minutes in Game 2.

“We’ll be fine,” head coach Willie Green said. “(It’s a) long series. We still won at their place. They came and got one at our place. Give them credit. They played hard, played together. We’ll regroup, watch some tape, and come back Sunday and be ready.”