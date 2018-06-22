Pelicans second-round pick Tony Carr’s role, expectations will begin to take shape in summer league

New Orleans second-round draft pick Tony Carr got to live a dream held by thousands of young basketball players Thursday, walking across the Barclays Center stage to shake the hand of NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum. A Philadelphia native, the quick trip to Brooklyn proved to be well worth it for the 20-year-old, who based on some mock drafts, was not a lock to be selected. After being chosen No. 51 overall by the Pelicans, Carr posed for photos both with Tatum and backstage, donned his brand-new New Orleans draft hat and sported a wide smile, basking in what he described to the Big Ten Network as “the greatest feeling of my life.”

Now it’s time to get to work.

During a post-draft press conference at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center late Thursday, Pelicans GM Dell Demps noted multiple times that Carr will be in prove-it mode, starting with his participation in summer league July 6-17. The 20-year-old point guard’s role and roster status for 2018-19 could be determined by various factors, but he’ll begin to have a chance to display his pro readiness when all 30 NBA teams descend on Las Vegas.

“I really just want to get him in here next week for summer league,” said Demps, referring to Pelicans summer training camp, expected to open July 2. “Really evaluate him, get him in here with our group, look at our roster. Then we’ll make decisions.”

New Orleans had scouted Carr closely over the two years of his Penn State career, with Demps saying that his offensive skills, passing ability and ideal size at his position made Carr attractive to NBA teams.

“He’s a guy who’s been on the radar for us,” Demps said. “Bryson Graham, our director of scouting, was really talking about him, all the way back to the Nike camp last year. We like his size, we like his ability to make plays, his IQ, that he’s 6-5. We’ll see him in summer league and are really looking forward to that.”

Although post-draft analysis often focuses on how draftees fit position-wise with their NBA teams, Demps pointed out that New Orleans was using a best-player-available approach when it was time to select late in the second round. The Pelicans have veteran guards entering free agency including Rajon Rondo and Ian Clark, but Demps indicated that was not a factor in the team’s draft-night decision-making.

“We think he can play multiple positions,” Demps said of Carr. “He’s got a pretty good frame. I don’t want to get too excited about it. I want to see what he does when we get him in here live, see how he reacts with our coaches and when we put him in a pro system, against competition.

“He’s got a big hill to climb. There is no guarantee that he’s on our roster this year. He might be a guy we do different things with (roster-wise). Not sure. The important thing is not to get ahead of (ourselves). He’s going to have to come in and compete. We’ll give him every opportunity to be successful.”