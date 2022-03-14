Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 3-13-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green On the win tonight:

"Just very pleased with our overall effort, and we sustained that effort for 48 minutes, pretty much. Like you said, everybody that checked into the game, everybody who played came in and played with purpose. Just beautiful basketball to watch when we do it together like that."

On the defensive performance:

"A part of the game is that you have to make adjustments. They came out right away and hit a few shots. We were solid, but we can't give up 32 points in a first quarter or 30-point quarters at all. That's the goal. Then overall with our defense, we're continuing to have to make adjustments to the team with lineups, guys being out, stuff like that, so sometimes the defense takes a step back, sometimes the offense. It's good to see our defense come around later in the game."

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado On the changes after the slow start in the first quarter:

“We just stuck with the plan. Our team believes in each other a lot. We knew we needed this win a lot. We stick together all the time and believe in each other. We’re really glad we got this win because we needed it.”

On notching his first career double-double and a career-high number of steals:

“That’s just about sticking with the work. I was down on myself last game, and I have this good group of guys who believe in me. The coaching staff and the players have just stood by my side this whole time. I’m pretty hard on myself, but they believe in me as much as I believe in myself sometimes. To come out of this and get my first double-double is pretty cool. I’m just happy I’m here.”

Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes On the acrobatic dunk by Jaxson Hayes:

“I got a steal earlier in the game, and K.J. (Kenyon) Martin chased me down, and that was the and-one. I was really wanting to do the between-the-legs dunk then until I had seen him coming. Once I leaked out, they threw a pass, and next thing I know, I’d seen Jose (Alvarado) stealing it. I just started taking off, and as soon as he threw it, I just looked around and just decided I might as well try it.”

On the impact of Willie Green allowing him to have a lot of freedom as a player:

“It has definitely been a confidence-booster. It’s a confidence-booster for the whole team in general. He just lets everyone do what they’re strong at and lets you try new stuff. He won’t just yank you out of the game right away. He wants you to try the new stuff that will get you better, and that really helps our team.”