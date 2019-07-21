Pelicans re-sign Darius Miller

July 21, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed forward Darius Miller. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Darius has established himself as a versatile, multi-positional shooting threat and we are elated to be in position to continue to grow with him,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “His selfless nature, on and off the floor, makes him an ideal fit for us both in the locker room and in our community.”

Miller, 6-8, 225, appeared in 69 games for the Pelicans last season and averaged 8.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds. Originally selected by New Orleans out of the University of Kentucky with the 46th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Miller has appeared in 253 career regular season games for the Pelicans, posting averages of 6.0 points while shooting .382 from three-point range, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Additionally, Miller previously spent two professional seasons in Germany where he appeared in 95 games for Brose Bamberg, averaging 10.0 points while shooting .545 from the field, including .455 from three-point range, to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.