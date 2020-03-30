Pelicans radio team featured on ‘Pelicans Playback’ shows this week

It’s all radio, nearly all the time this week on the New Orleans Pelicans’ various media platforms. Each day from Monday through Thursday will feature either a radio game rebroadcast on ESPN 100.3 FM, or a member of the radio team featured as a guest on “Pelicans Playback,” hosted by Jennifer Hale.

It will be a “back-to-back” of sorts on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Playback show and TV game replays on Fox Sports New Orleans, with Hale being joined by radio play-by-play man Todd Graffagnini and radio host/analyst Daniel Sallerson, respectively. On Sunday, Pelicans radio analyst John DeShazier will be the guest with Hale. Meanwhile, there will be radio game rebroadcasts Monday and Thursday.

This week’s schedule for Fox Sports New Orleans game rebroadcasts (“Pelicans Playback” guest):

Tuesday 6 and 9 p.m.: Memphis at New Orleans from Jan. 31 (Todd Graffagnini at 5:30)

Wednesday 8 and 11 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans from Feb. 11 (Daniel Sallerson at 7:30)

Sunday 5 and 8 p.m.: Cleveland at New Orleans from Feb. 28 (John DeShazier at 4:30)

This week’s game rebroadcast schedule for ESPN Radio 100.3 FM:

Monday 6 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis from Jan. 20

Thursday 6 p.m.: San Antonio at New Orleans from Jan. 22