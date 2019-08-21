Pelicans preseason games added to national TV slate

The NBA today announced the Pelicans preseason games in Chicago on October 9 and New York on October 18 will be nationally televised. The game against the Bulls will be shown on ESPN while the team's matchup against the Knicks will be featured on TNT.

All five Pelicans preseason games will also be broadcast live on the team’s flagship radio station, ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

Pelicans ticket plans are on sale now with 12-game plans starting as low as $240. For more information on how to secure the best match-ups, discounted pricing and playoff ticket priority, call (504) 525-HOOP or visit Pelicans.com.