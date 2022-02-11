Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Willy Hernangomez back with team after four-game absence

Over the past week, Willy Hernangomez has been a lot like the most avid of New Orleans basketball fans, counting down the hours while awaiting tip-off of Pelicans games, the best part of his day. Of course, the big difference between the 27-year-old and the average local hoops aficionado is that Hernangomez normally would’ve been putting up on a uniform, instead of watching from his couch.

After being in isolation and forced to sit out the last four New Orleans games, Hernangomez cleared health and safety protocols Friday and rejoined his teammates for practice. The always-upbeat center made the proceedings feel kind of like a reunion, both for his Pelicans teammates and local media members, whom Hernangomez told that he missed.

“It was really sad, because I was more at home, watching the team play,” Hernangomez said of his week-plus time being isolated. “I tried to watch a lot of film.”

Hernangomez did not experience any Covid symptoms after testing positive, so he was still able to work out at home. He said his favorite thing to do was watch Pelicans games on TV, with Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels on the call.

“Those are the best commentators in the NBA,” a smiling Hernangomez said. “I love to watch the guys and the team in person when I’m in the game, but being at home bored, they make the game fun. They’re doing a great job, I miss them and hope I can see them tomorrow.”

New Orleans (22-33) has 27 games remaining, with 11 of them against Western Conference teams in the play-in race (Clippers, Lakers, Porland, San Antonio, Sacramento). Saturday’s 6 p.m. home game against the Spurs is the first of three matchups with the Pelicans’ Southwest Division counterparts.

Other notes from practice:

Hernangomez on Jaxson Hayes’ performance while logging more minutes at power forward recently, including while Hernangomez was sidelined: “Having a guy like Jaxson who is so athletic and can run the floor, play over the rim, be there to rebound, set screens is going to be perfect. I love the way Jaxson has been playing. He’s growing a lot. He seems most comfortable at the 4 than the 5 spot. I’m glad he’s playing (there), so I can play more too!”

For a long stretch of the season, the Pelicans only played two centers, meaning when Jonas Valanciunas was available, either Hernangomez or Hayes got minutes at backup center, but one of them had to sit, usually for the entire game. …

Asked about his conditioning after not playing in a game since Feb. 1 at Detroit, Hernangomez said, “I think I’m going to need a couple days to put my legs under my body again. Obviously I was working out at home, but it’s not the same.” …

Valanciunas recently posted on Instagram that he had gone on an alligator tour. He joked that he decided to keep a gator as a pet. When asked what he decided to name the pet, he quickly answered, ‘Bill.’ ”