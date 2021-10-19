Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Willie Green coaching debut vs. familiar franchise

When the NBA’s 2021-22 schedule was released in August, Willie Green immediately took note of the first line on his team’s docket: Oct. 20, Philadelphia at New Orleans. The schedulemaker probably didn’t have this in mind, but it meant Green’s official debut as an NBA head coach with the Pelicans would come against the 76ers, for whom he played the first seven seasons of his pro career.

“I’m amazed that it’s working out this way,” Green said of the coincidence. “The first team I played for coming into the NBA was Philadelphia. The second team was New Orleans (in 2010-11). So now I’m coaching in New Orleans, which is a blessing, and I’m playing against an organization, community, city that I’m very familiar with.”

Philadelphia enters the 82-game season having just suspended three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons for Wednesday’s game, reportedly due to conduct detrimental to the team. Green said Simmons’ absence will not impact the Pelicans’ preparation for the interconference matchup.

“Not much,” Green said of the effect. “We were preparing both ways. It was a possibility that (Simmons) could play, and a possibility he wouldn’t play. They’re a good team, well coached, experienced. We’ve got to play a really solid game in order to give ourselves an opportunity to win.”

Green told local media that every Pelicans player aside from injured Zion Williamson (foot) fully participated in Tuesday’s practice. New Orleans will hold shootaround Wednesday morning in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.