Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Turnover battle greatly aided Suns in Game 3

An emphasis on giveaways and takeaway is more frequently associated with analysis of the NFL, but the turnover battle often determines the outcomes of NBA games as well, particularly in the playoffs. During Friday’s Game 3 loss to top-seeded Phoenix, New Orleans committed 15 turnovers, which was damaging enough in itself, leading to 23 Suns points. Just as problematic, the Pelicans – a high-steals defensive team, particularly late in the regular season – only forced six Suns miscues.

Asked after Saturday’s practice if it’s a priority for his club to be more disruptive against Phoenix’s Chris Paul-led attack, Willie Green responded, “Absolutely. It goes into the (effort) that we have to be better. We have to take it to another notch. We have to cause more deflections, get more steals. (Also) I thought (the Suns) did a good job of coming up with some 50-50 balls. We can’t allow that on our home floor. There’s a reason they were able to put the game away down the stretch, because of those type of plays.”

New Orleans won offensive rebounding 11-9, but that stat was a bit deceptive because Phoenix came up with a couple monumental second-chance baskets in clutch time, including a layup by Jae Crowder in which the ball dropped to him under the rim, after he wasn’t boxed out. In a 114-111 loss where every possession mattered, the Pelicans only scored seven points on the six Suns turnovers.

“You can’t beat yourself with them,” Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado said. “They’re not going to beat themselves. Obviously they’re No. 1 in the West for a reason. They’re really good. With this type of environment, in the playoffs, you’ve got be disciplined in every little thing if you can be. That’s what I’m learning.”

Other notes from practice:

Asked if it can be difficult to not get too excited and stay calm amid the loud environment of the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Alvarado said, “Yeah, but we love it, though. That’s why we play basketball. This is my first time ever experiencing something like that. We need that energy Sunday, and we’re going to try to bring a win on Sunday.” …

Green indicated that the Pelicans need to do a better job of getting touches for Jonas Valanciunas, who was 1/5 from the field in Game 3. The starting center was NOLA’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 17.8 points.

“That’s something I think I’m mad at myself about,” Alvarado said of offensive involvement for Valanciunas. “As a guard, when I’m in there I’ve got to do my job and get my big man and everyone else involved. I don’t think I did that as well. We’ve got to get him the ball. He’s a great player. He’s been great for us this whole year. He’s one of the reasons why we’re here.”