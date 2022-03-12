Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Trey Murphy III breaks out in 32-point night vs. Charlotte

Perhaps the most unexpected individual stat line from Friday’s 10-game NBA slate occurred in New Orleans, where Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy III poured in 32 points, nearly tripling his previous career high of a dozen points. It wasn’t just that the 21-year-old erupted for a big scoring night. Unless you’re an NBA fan who pays close attention to the transaction wire, you may not have even realized Murphy was available to play against Charlotte.

“I was supposed to be in Birmingham right now,” Murphy said of the Pelicans’ G League affiliate. “A few things happened and I’m here.”

“He was supposed to be with the G League team,” echoed teammate Naji Marshall. “God works in mysterious ways. It shows if you work hard and wait your turn, your time will come.”

Just six days ago, the Virginia product was assigned to Birmingham, but the Pelicans needed Murphy in the Crescent City following Brandon Ingram’s hamstring injury. With Ingram and CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) both sidelined Friday, Murphy logged a career-high 28 minutes and set personal bests in numerous categories, including rebounds (nine) and shooting 7/12 on three-pointers. In one night, he bumped his 2021-22 three-point percentage from 32.5 to above league average at 36.2.

“It didn’t surprise me at all,” fellow rookie Herbert Jones said after Saturday’s practice of Murphy’s breakout. “He can shoot the ball. From the moment I met him at summer league, he knew how to shoot and play well. I’m glad his work showed on the court.”

Other notes from Saturday’s practice:

Jones set a career high Friday by handing out eight assists against Charlotte.

“(Teammates) always tell me to be aggressive,” Jones said. “When I see chances to be aggressive, it kind of opens up scoring opportunities for those guys, and I just try to find them when I can.

“I’m pretty comfortable (playmaking). I grew up playing point guard. It wasn’t super new to me, (but) I had to try to figure out where everybody wants to have the ball on the court.”