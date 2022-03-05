Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: NOLA’s historically-dominant second half

There’s nothing overly notable about a four-game winning streak in the NBA. In fact, while turning around their season after a 3-16 start, the New Orleans Pelicans have already compiled three such stretches. Their current four-game streak, however, qualifies as a historical one in a variety of ways. According to ESPN Stats & Info, New Orleans (27-36) is the first team in the NBA’s 75-year history to outscore its opponents by 100-plus points in its first four games coming out of the All-Star break. The Pelicans have beaten Phoenix, the Lakers, Sacramento and Utah by increasing margins of 15, 28, 30 and 34 points, for a total of plus-107, or 26.8 points per game.

Second on the all-time list is the 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers, who bested four opponents by a combined 97 points after the midseason hiatus. Those Sixers won an NBA championship, led by Moses Malone and Julius Erving.

For any team to dominate opponents to that degree, it needs to put together four consistent quarters and show no signs of letup. That’s been a staple of New Orleans’ performance over the past week, highlighted by Friday’s thorough dismantling of Utah (39-23), the Western Conference’s fourth-place team. The Pelicans seized a 30-point lead in the first half, went up by as many as 37 and won all four quarters, to the delight of 16,000-plus fans in the Smoothie King Center.

“I thought it was great,” head coach Willie Green said Saturday after practice of his team’s level of intensity for 48 minutes against the Jazz. “Great game-plan discipline by our guys, and wire-to-wire it was a really good all-around game for us. A really good confidence booster. We want to use that momentum going into the next game (Sunday at Denver).”

For the first time in franchise history, New Orleans has built 30-point leads in three straight games. The Pelicans put the Lakers away Sunday with a 72-55 second half, then did the same to the Kings with a 60-34 latter-half advantage Wednesday.

After Saturday’s practice, guard CJ McCollum credited the team’s defense, which forced a Utah team known for its execution into committing 21 turnovers. The Pelicans came up with 11 steals.

“We’re understanding that our offense starts with our defense,” McCollum said. “Then we’re able to kind of fuel our transition offense, scoring and running off (the opponent’s) turnovers and missed shots.”

That focus allowed New Orleans to make even more history Friday: According to ESPN, the 34-point margin over the Jazz meant the Pelicans have won three straight games by 25-plus points for the first time in the franchise’s 20 seasons.