Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Nickeil Alexander-Walker emphasis on driving improves offense

When “literally everybody” provides the same advice on the basketball floor, it can make it easier to follow through on that recommendation. That may have been the case recently for New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who’s seen a major spike in his free throw attempts, after being urged to attack the basket. That helps him use his above-average size for a guard and often-ambidextrous finishing ability around the rim. Over the past six games, the 6-foot-6 Alexander-Walker has averaged 15.0 points and 3.7 foul shots, big increases from his prior stats. The Virginia Tech product shot 71 free throws in his first 42 appearances this season, compared to 22 over the six-game span.

“Pretty much everybody – literally everybody – has told me to keep driving,” Alexander-Walker said after Thursday’s practice. “(I am) seeing the good things that happen, watching the film, when my feet get into the paint.”

New Orleans (19-32) needs the 23-year-old to make an impact every night off the bench, but perhaps even more so over the next stretch of games, because key reserves Willy Hernangomez and Garrett Temple entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday. Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez were among four Pelicans subs who contributed double-digit points in Tuesday's comeback win at Detroit.

Other notes from Thursday’s practice:

Asked how much he is following the ongoing Western Conference play-in race, Alexander-Walker said, “It’s definitely a goal. It’s definitely what we’re pushing for, to make the play-in and hopefully get into the postseason.”

New Orleans will enter Friday’s game at Denver just 1.5 games behind 10th-place Portland in the race for the final spot. The No. 10 seed opens the play-in tournament on the road against No. 9 and must win two away games to qualify for the NBA playoffs. …

Willie Green on backup point guard Jose Alvarado’s impact: “He’s been great. Coming into the game, just his defensive pressure on the opposing guards, picking up fullcourt. He’s just comfortable (on the court). All the guys trust him.”