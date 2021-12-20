Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans starters yield excellent results

It probably says a lot about NBA teams’ mostly unsuccessful search for continuity in 2021-22 that New Orleans’ current first unit has only started nine games together this season, yet still has logged the 14th-most minutes (182) of any five-man lineup. Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green has leaned on the combination of Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas since it debuted Nov. 24, spearheading Green’s club to a first-quarter lead and eventual 127-102 rout over Washington.

After wins last week vs. Oklahoma City and Milwaukee, that starting five has now gone 6-3 overall, with New Orleans just 4-18 in its other games (Graham, Hart, Ingram and Jones have been sidelined for a combined 20 games due to injury). The Pelicans have outscored opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions when their current starters are all on the court, highlighted by a defensive rating of 100.3 (compared to NOLA’ overall number of 111.3 points allowed per 100 possessions, ranking 26th among the 30 teams).

Following Monday’s practice, Green noted the impact Hart and Jones have made defensively and from a chemistry standpoint for the first string. Ingram (23.3 points per game), Valanciunas (18.9) and Graham (13.8) are the Pelicans’ top three scorers, but Hart and Jones check many other boxes, giving the lineup a little bit of everything it needs.

“Josh and Herb both can guard,” Green said of their defense. “You can put them in any position and they know how to execute. They are high-IQ players for us. Those two guys make our team better, our starting lineup better. We want to continue to look at those groups. We like what we see so far.”

As a second-round pick and No. 35 overall selection, Jones has already exceeded all expectations from NBA draft analysts, logging the seventh-most minutes (766) of any rookie and leading first-year pros in steals (38). Hart is averaging career highs in scoring (11.3 ppg) and assists (4.3), while averaging 30-plus minutes for the first time in his five-year NBA career.

“Once again, it’s a credit to him,” Green said of Hart’s performance in an expanded role. “Because we could play him more minutes, but his production could drop. It hasn’t. We’re playing him heavier minutes, and he’s continued to go out and play well every game… Josh is just a freaking basketball player. You put him on the floor, and he can get things done for you.”