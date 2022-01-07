Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans prepares for unique trip to Toronto

New Orleans will make an international trip Saturday in advance of its Sunday game at Toronto, a different trek under normal circumstances, but even more the case now, with the Raptors being the only NBA team playing home games without fans. Normally one of the most raucous venues in the league, the volume at Scotiabank Arena will be at its peak Sunday only when the PA announcer is speaking, or in-arena music is playing.

“They’ve got a great atmosphere in there (pre-pandemic),” said New Orleans guard Devonte’ Graham, who visited Toronto frequently in the Eastern Conference as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. “(On Sunday) it definitely won’t be what you’re used to.”

Toronto began 2021-22 at standard capacity, but recently elected to return to last season’s common NBA policy of no attendance due to Covid precautions, for at least a short-term basis. As a result, visiting teams will experience the same environment they played under in 2020-21 all around the league.

New Orleans will not travel as many staff members as usual to Canada on this one-game road trip, including having its TV and radio broadcasters working remotely from the Smoothie King Center on Sunday.

”We’ll pare the travel party down a bit,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said after Friday’s practice. “Not too much, but enough. It’s one of those things we all have to deal with. Every team has to go through whatever it is to get into Canada and play the Raptors. We won’t complain about it. We’ll do what we need to do, prepare and be ready to try to win.”

“Bring your own energy,” Graham said of one focus for the visiting team. “Obviously we’ve been through it before.”

Other notes from practice:

Pelicans guard Josh Hart recently learned that Villanova University was planning to retire his No. 3 jersey, which will officially take place during a Jan. 19 ceremony in Philadelphia (New Orleans faces New York in Madison Square Garden the following night).

Hart said he was not emotional when he learned of Villanova’s decision to honor him, a stoic reaction that irked his wife and family members.

“I don’t really get too excited about stuff like that,” Hart said, smiling. “I don’t know why. My wife hates it. My family hates it. I just don’t excited for gifts or stuff like that. I just thought it was cool.”

Hart half-jokingly said he hoped he’s not asked by Villanova to give a speech Jan. 19, because he would prefer to just say a quick thanks and leave the stage.

“My biggest thing is… that night is not about me,” Hart said. “There are so many people I want to thank within that program. I’m scared to leave someone out, so that’s kind of why I don’t want to do a speech. There are so many people (to thank) that it’s hard to make sure I remember it all. I really hope (I don’t need to give one).”