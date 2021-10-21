Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: More big tests vs. bigs on road trip





After signing Wednesday morning to remain under contract with New Orleans beyond this season, hours later Valanciunas matched up against Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, runner-up in 2020-21 league MVP voting. On Friday, Valanciunas will face Chicago pivot Nikola Vucevic, a two-time All-Star who has given New Orleans’ defense fits in the past. That’s followed by a Saturday back-to-back against two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota. The Pelicans wrap up their three-game road trip Monday, meeting Towns and the T-Wolves for a second straight time. Whew.









“It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s the league,” Pelicans first-year coach Willie Green said. “It’s what you have to (face) to be a good team. We’ve got to play against those guys, but not only play against them, but bring a level of toughness, a level of pace and force with our offense.”









It’s uncertain whether New Orleans will have Josh Hart available during its trek to the Upper Midwest. Green told local media after Thursday’s practice that Hart has right quad tendinosis. Hart left Wednesday’s game vs. Philadelphia due to the injury. If the forward/guard can’t play, the Pelicans will need to fill his vacated spot in the starting lineup. Green said of that decision, “We don’t even know what Josh’s availability is yet, so we’re still waiting to hear back. Once we do, we’ll start looking at who we need to put in the lineup.”