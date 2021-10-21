Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: More big tests vs. bigs on road trip
Congratulations Jonas Valanciunas on your new contract extension. Now get ready for some serious battles in the paint.
After signing Wednesday morning to remain under contract with New Orleans beyond this season, hours later Valanciunas matched up against Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, runner-up in 2020-21 league MVP voting. On Friday, Valanciunas will face Chicago pivot Nikola Vucevic, a two-time All-Star who has given New Orleans’ defense fits in the past. That’s followed by a Saturday back-to-back against two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota. The Pelicans wrap up their three-game road trip Monday, meeting Towns and the T-Wolves for a second straight time. Whew.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s the league,” Pelicans first-year coach Willie Green said. “It’s what you have to (face) to be a good team. We’ve got to play against those guys, but not only play against them, but bring a level of toughness, a level of pace and force with our offense.”
It’s uncertain whether New Orleans will have Josh Hart available during its trek to the Upper Midwest. Green told local media after Thursday’s practice that Hart has right quad tendinosis. Hart left Wednesday’s game vs. Philadelphia due to the injury. If the forward/guard can’t play, the Pelicans will need to fill his vacated spot in the starting lineup. Green said of that decision, “We don’t even know what Josh’s availability is yet, so we’re still waiting to hear back. Once we do, we’ll start looking at who we need to put in the lineup.”
Kira Lewis Jr. on bench unit struggles and playing against Lonzo Ball | Pelicans Practice 10-21-21
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. speaks to the media about the bench struggles in the loss to Philadelphia as well as looking ahead to playing against Lonzo Ball in Chicago on Friday.
Homepage
Kira Lewis Jr. on bench unit struggles and playing against Lonzo Ball | Pelicans Practice 10-21-21
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. speaks to the media about the bench struggles in the loss to Philadelphia as well as looking ahead to playing against Lonzo Ball in Chicago on Friday.
| 02:46
Willie Green on loss to 76ers | Pelicans Practice 10-21-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to local media about the loss to Philadelphia and what he saw from his team.
| 05:19
Jaxson Hayes on takeaways from game versus 76ers | Pelicans Practice 10-21-21
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks to the local media about what the team was able to take away from the loss versus the Philadelphia 76ers.
| 02:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans-76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20, 2021.
| 04:00
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans-76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20, 2021.
| 07:30
Devonte' Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans-76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20, 2021.
| 04:00
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans-76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20, 2021.
| 04:20
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-21
Brandon Ingram (25 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10/20/2021
| 00:01
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10/20/2021
| 00:00
Trey Murphy III bangs home the trifecta for his first NBA points
Trey Murphy III bangs home the trifecta for his first NBA points
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram rises above multiple 76ers for the dunk!
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the big dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
| 00:17
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
| 01:06
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a pair of triples | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
| 00:22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
| 03:01
Brandon Ingram MASSIVE DUNK as time expires | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
| 00:17
Nickeil Alexander-Walker sweet reverse and-1 | 76ers-Pelicans Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
| 00:22
Josh Hart with the steal and dunk finish | 76ers-Pelicans
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart with the steal on defense then the finish in transition vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
| 00:14
Devonte' Graham hits his first 3 as a Pelican!
Devonte' Graham hits his first 3 as a Pelican!
| 00:00
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 10-20-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (10/20/2021).
| 01:50
Brandon Ingram BIG BLOCK on one end & dunks on the other | 76ers-Pelicans
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the big block on defense then the finish in transition on the other end vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
| 00:38
Jonas Valančiūnas STRONG dunk in transition | 76ers-Pelicans
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas finishing with the dunk vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (10/20/2021).
| 00:17
Jonas Valančiūnas on deciding to stay in New Orleans | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas talks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 about signing his extension and what he sees in this team.
| 03:53
Brandon Ingram on Valančiūnas extension, starting with a win | Pelicans Shootaround 10/20/21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to the media about Jonas Valančiūnas receiving an extension and starting the season off on the right foot following shootaround on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
| 03:34
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers HYPE 10-20-21
Get hype for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season as the New Orleans Pelicans host the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night for the NBA's 75th anniversary season.
| 00:40
New Orleans Pelicans All-Access | The Squad Ep. 1
Get an all-access behind the scenes look at the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans from training camp through preseason on episode one of The Squad. Get to know the players, staff and people behind the scenes of the Pelicans organization as new head coach Willie green ushers in a new chapter for the team.
| 10:32
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-2021
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The New Orleans Pelicans open their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, October 20.
| 04:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Post-Practice Interview | 10-19-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks to the media following practice on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
| 03:39
Tomáš Satoranský Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
| 05:16
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
| 04:20
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans guard/forward Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
| 01:40
NEXT UP: