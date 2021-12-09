Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Kira Lewis Jr. sidelined by ACL tear

New Orleans head coach Willie Green knows first-hand what it’s like to sustain a significant knee injury, having suffered a torn ACL in the summer of 2005, which sidelined him until April of his third NBA season.

“You think your career is coming to an end,” Green said of his initial reaction to the injury, “but God has an amazing way of allowing adversity to build character. Now that I look back, (the recovery process) allows you to understand how strong you can be.”

Unfortunately for second-year guard Kira Lewis Jr., an examination of his right knee late Wednesday revealed he has a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain, the result of a play during the home game vs. Denver. The 20-year-old will be sidelined indefinitely.

“This is the hard part of sports, dealing with injuries like this,” Green said after Thursday’s afternoon practice. “Kira, he means so much to our team. He was starting to come into his own – I think everyone can see that. To have a blow like he has now is tough. Having experienced it myself, he’s going to recover, he’s going to be fine. It’s just knowing what he has to go through. The guys here, we’ll all rally around him, keep encouraging him as he goes through this process.”

Lewis was playing some of the best basketball of his young pro career, including tallying double-digit points in recent wins over the Clippers and Utah. After playing in 54 of the team’s 72 games as a rookie, the Alabama product had made 24 appearances in 27 games this season.

Other news from practice:

With Lewis out for an extended period, Tomas Satoransky likely will see an increase in minutes at backup point guard. The sixth-year NBA veteran was on the floor for part of the fourth quarter Wednesday, after Lewis went to the locker room.

“He’s a guy that’s proven he knows how to play that position, run that position,” Green said of Satoransky. “He’s going to have more minutes to do it.”