Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Jonas Valanciunas enters health and safety protocols

The story of New Orleans’ season in recent weeks has been about overcoming adversity, figuring out ways to win games and compile a 10-6 stretch despite often missing key players. As the Pelicans ring in a new year, the challenge is about to reach a new level: Not only are they scheduled to meet four of the NBA’s premier teams, but they’ll do so at least initially without their starting center.

Head coach Willie Green told local media after Friday’s practice that Jonas Valanciunas has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Players have been required to be out of action for a minimum of five days, which would mean Valanciunas can’t play Saturday at defending NBA champion Milwaukee, currently the Eastern Conference’s third-best team at 24-13. Next week, the Pelicans host the West’s three best teams over a four-day span, with Utah (25-9), Phoenix (27-7) and Golden State (27-7) coming to the Smoothie King Center from Monday through Thursday.

Other news from practice:

Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart both fully participated in practice, after they were sidelined for Tuesday’s dramatic comeback win over Cleveland.

“They’re still day-to-day,” Green said of Ingram and Hart. “We’ll know more (about their status) once we get to Milwaukee and see how they respond to today’s practice.”

In addition, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado returned to practice after being in health and safety protocols.

“Those guys are good to go,” Green said of the trio.

Alexander-Walker was superb in the most recent game he played Dec. 21, scoring 27 points and sinking six three-pointers to help beat Portland.

Green noted that Herbert Jones was held out of Friday’s practice due to contact tracing, but Jones is now cleared and traveling with the team to Milwaukee. …

When Valanciunas missed two recent games due to a non-Covid illness, it meant a larger role for reserve center Jaxson Hayes, who has now logged 15-plus minutes in three straight games. Hayes played some minutes at power forward Tuesday vs. Cleveland. Green said it’s possible the Pelicans will go back to a two-center lineup featuring Hayes and Valanciunas or Willy Hernangomez, depending on matchups.

“We’ll see if it’s something we like and we want to go back to,” Green said. “Maybe it’s an advantage for us. I’m really proud of the effort (Hayes) gave (against the Cavaliers). It really helped our team win the game.”

Hayes posted seven points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes vs. Cleveland, after he had 15 points and six boards at Oklahoma City in 19 minutes.