Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Herbert Jones relishes drawing charges

Less than two months into his first pro season, New Orleans forward Herbert Jones has amassed a team-high 35 steals and 21 blocks (second on the Pelicans behind Jonas Valanciunas) on defense. The defensive play that makes him the most pleased, however, is whenever he draws a charge. The 23-year-old added two more charges drawn to his ledger Friday, twice taking hard contact from Detroit’s Jerami Grant along the baseline in the third quarter. During that same timeframe, New Orleans went on a 19-3 run, shutting down the Pistons’ offense after the visitors led 55-54 at halftime. The Pelicans rolled to a 109-93 victory.

“For me, (the most satisfying defensive play is drawing) charges,” Jones said after Saturday’s practice. “Because (it means) I’m kind of beating (the offensive player) to the spot. I’m kind of outsmarting you, too. So I’d definitely say a charge (is more rewarding than a steal or block).”

Oddly, Jones’ total number of charges drawn in 2021-22 is difficult to pin down, because NBA.com’s hustle stats page Saturday has him listed with only three all season, even though he notched a pair Friday while getting run over and knocked to the floor by Grant (see accompanying photo above). His 35 steals also ranks first among all NBA rookies (Orlando’s Franz Wagner is next with 31). Only Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has more blocks (45) than Jones among the league’s first-year players.





Other notes from Saturday’s practice:

By overtaking Detroit in the second half Friday, New Orleans’ starting lineup of Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham and Josh Hart improved to 4-2 this season. The quintet was together on the team’s highly successful West road trip that featured wins at Utah and the Clippers, after making its debut Nov. 24 in a home rout over Washington. Asked about the lineup’s effectiveness, Valanciunas noted the impact Jones has made (the Pelicans re 5-4 with Jones starting each of the past nine games).

“Honestly, I think Herb has a tremendous impact on the defensive end and offensive end,” Valanciunas said. “Defensively, he does some things that seem very few people can do. So that gives us an extra spark. He’s just guarding the ball, guarding the off-ball screens very well. He just has this mindset where nobody can go by him.”



