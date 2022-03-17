Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: To an extent, NOLA controls play-in fate based on remaining slate

Wednesday’s busy NBA schedule featured a dozen games, with all 12 contests carrying some kind of implication in the race for playoff or play-in spots. Mid-March is often when avid fans ramp up how much time they spend watching League Pass every evening. The same is true for some NBA players.

“I watched the Lakers play last night,” New Orleans guard CJ McCollum said after Thursday’s practice, when asked how closely he’s monitoring his team’s postseason race. “I watch a lot of games on League Pass, as a fan of the sport obviously.”

Including the ninth-place Lakers (29-40), a handful of Western Conference teams’ results affect 28-41 New Orleans’ position in the standings. That group also features McCollum’s former team, Portland (26-42), and Friday’s opponent, San Antonio (27-43). Although McCollum and the Pelicans certainly are aware of what else is happening in the West, their remaining 13-game slate carries the unique feature of six total head-to-head matchups vs. the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Spurs. If New Orleans wins the majority of those, it may not need much help on the scoreboard to qualify for next month’s play-in tournament.

“Some of it kind of determines our fate,” McCollum said of the outcomes of other games in the West, “but if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll give ourselves a great chance at the play-in and getting in the playoffs. (Friday at San Antonio is) a big game, but every game for us (is important with) 13 games left. When you’re trying to get in the postseason, every game really matters.”

New Orleans faces the Spurs twice over the next nine days, meets the Lakers on March 27 and April 1, while playing Portland on March 30 and April 7.

“That’s an advantage. We control it,” center Jonas Valanciunas said of the high amount of head-to-head key games. “We’re not depending on another team right now. We’ve just got to lock in to our game.”

Other notes from practice:

McCollum on how he felt during his Tuesday return from a two-game absence vs. Phoenix: “Just tired, a little rusty. Balance was a little off. I turned the ball over a little bit too much. All in all, I thought pretty good, considering I was laying down for a few days. I look forward to getting back out there. My legs feel much better. I got a good lift in yesterday. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”