Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Devonte’ Graham remaining in role as spark off bench

After Devonte’ Graham started each of the first 54 games he played this season, the initial returns were promising Feb. 17, when he came off the bench for the first time. The fourth-year pro reached double digits in scoring for the first time since Feb. 10 by dropping in 12 points on 4/6 shooting vs. Dallas. In his previous three appearances, Graham shot a combined 2/15 from the field.

When New Orleans (23-36) tips off the unofficial second half of its season Friday at Phoenix, the Pelicans will be getting a second look at Graham as a reserve. Following Thursday’s practice, head coach Willie Green said the plan is to stick with the 27-year-old Kansas product as a second-unit catalyst who can provide offensive production. Over his NBA career, he’s come off the bench 65 times in 219 games.

“We made some adjustments with Devonte’ being in the second unit, feeling like he’ll give us more punch,” Green said. “(It’s the decision) for right now. I had a good talk with him and he understands that it’s a role we’re missing. We had Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) who was averaging 13, 14 points off the bench (prior to being traded); now we don’t have that. We’re asking Devonte’ to come in and be our scorer, and there will be games he finishes as well.”

Despite the change in usage, Graham logged 25:22 against the Mavericks, which was actually a bit more than he played in the previous three games.

“We want to try to keep his minutes the same, but (give) just a different look for our group,” Green said.

Other notes from practice:

Currently sidelined by a knee injury, Portland trade pickup Larry Nance Jr. was very upbeat while speaking after practice Thursday about his initial experiences in the Big Easy. “Everybody here has been super friendly, very kind. The hotel’s great. I’m enjoying the people so far.”

A former teammate of Josh Hart with the Lakers, Nance noted that in addition to being traded for each other, the good friends have decided to trade places to live. “Fortunately I own a house in Portland and he owns a house (in New Orleans), so we just kind of swapped. That made it nice and easy for us.”