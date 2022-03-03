Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Bench unit changing games for New Orleans

The four members of New Orleans’ current bench unit include a second-round draft pick (Devonte’ Graham), two undrafted players (Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado) and a nine-year NBA veteran who’s been on six different teams (Tony Snell). Particularly since the All-Star break, that combination of players with something to prove has been an invaluable force for the Pelicans, who’ve gone 3-0, winning by an average of 24.3 points.

NBA benches often have a goal of changing the tempo or tone of games, something the Pelicans’ subs have done very effectively in wins over Phoenix, the Lakers and Sacramento. Asked after Thursday’s practice how pleased he’s been with the group’s impact, first-year head coach Willie Green said, “Extremely happy. All of those guys are coming in and playing well. Naji is coming in and giving us a defensive presence, which is also triggering his offense. He’s getting out in the open floor. Same with Jose.

“Tony is a knockdown shooter but (also) a guy that can defend multiple positions. Then you’ve got Devonte’ in that group, who spaces the floor. All of those guys are getting more experience and confidence playing with each other.”

After Snell spoke to the media Thursday, a Pelicans assistant coach described Snell as a “plus-minus machine,” an accurate tag based on New Orleans outscoring opponents by 54 points in just 70 minutes he’s played since Friday’s win at Phoenix. Alvarado is plus-37 during the same span, part of a stretch in which he’s been a positive in that category in 10 of his last 13 appearances. Over the entire 2021-22 season, Alvarado leads New Orleans in the stat at plus-110 (second is Brandon Ingram at plus-77, followed by Snell’s plus-64 – in only six games).

In its three recent wins, the Pelicans only led by three, 11 and four points at halftime, respectively, but dominant third quarters by the starting lineup and bench have put the Suns, Lakers and Kings away, resulting in progressively bigger wins by margins of 15, 28 and 30 points.

“Bringing that energy,” Snell said Thursday when asked what he’s liked most about the reserve group's recent performance. “Playing together and bringing that spark off the bench.”