Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Aggressive, attacking bench making big impact

A Thursday matchup vs. Portland meant facing a Trail Blazers team full of young players driven to prove themselves in the NBA. Then again, the same description could also apply to New Orleans.

Led partly by two undrafted players (rookie Jose Alvarado, second-year pro Naji Marshall), the Pelicans’ bench attacked Portland immediately, using an aggressive, disruptive defense to build a large first-half lead. New Orleans reserves totaled 64 points in the 127-94 victory, with three other second-unit players – Willy Hernangomez, Larry Nance Jr. and Trey Murphy III – depositing double-digit points.

Since Nance debuted with the Pelicans in a March 24 victory over Chicago, the team’s backups have regularly provided a spark at both ends of the floor, ranking seventh in the NBA in plus-minus (3.5 per game). New Orleans is 6-2 over that span.

“It’s been great,” head coach Willie Green said of his bench after Friday’s practice. “Larry has been a great addition to our second unit. You can put the ball in his hands, he makes plays, he’s talking on the floor defensively. (We have) a lot of like-size guys that can switch multiple screens, which helps our defense.”

Murphy: “Larry coming in and being a facilitator, as well as a presence in the post, has been super important for us, as well as defensively. Me and him have a lot of chemistry already, and it’s been (seven) games. All of our young guys are using our youth to get out and be fast.”

On defense, Pelicans reserves combined for nine steals vs. Portland (Alvarado led the group with four; five others notched one apiece). Marshall has helped spearhead the second unit at that end of the floor by taking on difficult assignments.

“Naji’s been great,” Green said. “He’s aggressive defensively. He and Herb (Jones) are kind of taking turns guarding the best players.”

Other notes from practice:

Green on the status of Brandon Ingram (hamstring) for Saturday at Memphis: “He’s still questionable. Still working through it. He was in the weight room getting some work done today, so we’ll see how he feels.” …

Murphy compared Jones’ Thursday block of Portland guard Keon Johnson to the celebrated rejection Zion Williamson had in college with Duke against Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter.

“You looked at it like, alright, (Johnson) is going to get his shot up and Herb is going to get a good contest, but (Jones) blocked it,” Murphy said. “And you’re like, ‘Wow.’ It took me a minute for me to get out of my seat, because it didn’t register what happened. But that’s just Herb.”