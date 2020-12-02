Pelicans to play on Christmas for second straight year, will visit Miami

Christmas and the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s becoming an annual thing.

After the Pelicans registered their first-ever Dec. 25 victory by winning in Denver in 2019, the club has been chosen again to play on one of the biggest dates on the NBA’s calendar. The league announced Wednesday afternoon that New Orleans will visit the Miami Heat on Christmas in AmericanAirlines Arena. Tip-off will be at 11 a.m. Central, with the game broadcast nationally by ESPN, the first of five games around the league on the holiday.

This will mark the fourth time in franchise history that New Orleans plays on Christmas, including the third time in the state of Florida. The Pelicans and Heat also faced each other on Dec. 25, 2015. New Orleans has never hosted a Christmas game.

Here are the previous Christmas game results for New Orleans:

Dec. 25, 2008: Orlando 88, New Orleans 68

Dec. 25, 2015: Miami 94, New Orleans 88 (OT)

Dec. 25, 2019: New Orleans 112, Denver 100