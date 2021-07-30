Pelicans pick Alabama’s Herbert Jones at No. 35

New Orleans struggled at the defensive end for extended stretches of the 2020-21 season, finishing No. 23 in efficiency while allowing 113.3 points per 100 possessions. Only one team (Portland) placed below the Pelicans in defense and still made the postseason.

Although rookies aren’t normally expected to make a big impact on that end of the floor, New Orleans added one of college basketball’s most accomplished individual defenders in Thursday’s draft, selecting Alabama forward Herbert Jones with the 35th overall pick. Jones was the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21. Jones was also the SEC’s overall Player of the Year, leading Alabama to the league’s regular season crown with a 16-2 record. Alabama finished 26-7 overall.

The selection of Jones meant New Orleans has chosen a Crimson Tide player in consecutive drafts, having tabbed point guard Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 13 in 2020.