Official release: Pelicans to pick 1st in 2019 NBA Draft
New Orleans Wins NBA Draft Lottery with Just Six-Percent Chance of Landing Number One Overall Pick
May 14, 2019
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans received the 1st overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, which took place earlier this evening in Chicago.
The pick is the first lottery selection for the Pelicans since 2016, when New Orleans selected Buddy Hield with the sixth overall selection. It is the second time in franchise history New Orleans has netted the 1st overall pick, selecting Anthony Davis in 2012.
“This is a great night for our city and our fans. It is a new beginning as we continue working to build a championship team with David Griffin and Alvin Gentry,” said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. “And, of course, Mr. Benson continues to look over us all!”
Entering the lottery, New Orleans was slotted seventh. The Pelicans held just a 19-percent chance of moving into the top three, and held just a six-percent chance of winning the draft lottery.
Additionally, the Pelicans currently hold two second round draft picks – the 37th and 57th (from Denver via Milwaukee) overall selections.
Representing the Pelicans at the lottery were Head Coach Alvin Gentry and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.
The 2019 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
PELICANS ALL-TIME LOTTERY SELECTIONS
Year
Pick
Player
Position
Prior to NBA
2005
4
Chris Paul
G
Wake Forest
2006
12
Hilton Armstrong
F/C
Connecticut
2007
13
Julian Wright
F
Kansas
2010
11
Cole Aldrich*
C
Kansas
2012
1
Anthony Davis
F
Kentucky
2012
10
Austin Rivers
G
Duke
2013
6
Nerlens Noel**
C
Kentucky
2016
6
Buddy Hield
G
Oklahoma
*Draft rights traded to Oklahoma City along with Morris Peterson in exchange for draft rights to Craig Brackins and Quincy Pondexter
**Draft rights traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Jrue Holiday and the rights to Pierre Jackson
