Official release: Pelicans to pick 1st in 2019 NBA Draft

May 14, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans received the 1st overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, which took place earlier this evening in Chicago.

The pick is the first lottery selection for the Pelicans since 2016, when New Orleans selected Buddy Hield with the sixth overall selection. It is the second time in franchise history New Orleans has netted the 1st overall pick, selecting Anthony Davis in 2012.

“This is a great night for our city and our fans. It is a new beginning as we continue working to build a championship team with David Griffin and Alvin Gentry,” said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. “And, of course, Mr. Benson continues to look over us all!”

Entering the lottery, New Orleans was slotted seventh. The Pelicans held just a 19-percent chance of moving into the top three, and held just a six-percent chance of winning the draft lottery.

Additionally, the Pelicans currently hold two second round draft picks – the 37th and 57th (from Denver via Milwaukee) overall selections.

Representing the Pelicans at the lottery were Head Coach Alvin Gentry and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PELICANS ALL-TIME LOTTERY SELECTIONS

Year Pick Player Position Prior to NBA 2005 4 Chris Paul G Wake Forest 2006 12 Hilton Armstrong F/C Connecticut 2007 13 Julian Wright F Kansas 2010 11 Cole Aldrich* C Kansas 2012 1 Anthony Davis F Kentucky 2012 10 Austin Rivers G Duke 2013 6 Nerlens Noel** C Kentucky 2016 6 Buddy Hield G Oklahoma

*Draft rights traded to Oklahoma City along with Morris Peterson in exchange for draft rights to Craig Brackins and Quincy Pondexter

**Draft rights traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Jrue Holiday and the rights to Pierre Jackson