Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans owner Gayle Benson to appear on New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek
March 25, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – Today’s edition of the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek features Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson, who will join Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson to discuss several topics around the team and the community.
The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek is available on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans app and Apple podcasts.
