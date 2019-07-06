Pelicans opener in Las Vegas breaks record for TV rating at summer game

LAS VEGAS – Whether it was the line of fans that snaked around both arenas on UNLV’s campus, or the sold-out crowds for both Day 1 and 2 of the NBA Summer League, there were indications everywhere this weekend that the annual July event has never been more popular. Another sign that this was an unprecedented week in Las Vegas? A new all-time single-game record for TV ratings.

Friday’s summer debut for New Orleans No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and New York’s third choice, R.J. Barrett, netted a 1.2 rating on ESPN, which is a 33 percent greater audience than the previous record (set during a ’17 matchup between the Celtics and Lakers).

Among local markets throughout the U.S., New Orleans had the highest rating at 7.0, followed by Memphis at 3.0, Norfolk at 2.4 and Raleigh-Durham at 2.3.