Pelicans opener in Las Vegas breaks record for TV rating at summer game
LAS VEGAS – Whether it was the line of fans that snaked around both arenas on UNLV’s campus, or the sold-out crowds for both Day 1 and 2 of the NBA Summer League, there were indications everywhere this weekend that the annual July event has never been more popular. Another sign that this was an unprecedented week in Las Vegas? A new all-time single-game record for TV ratings.
Friday’s summer debut for New Orleans No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and New York’s third choice, R.J. Barrett, netted a 1.2 rating on ESPN, which is a 33 percent greater audience than the previous record (set during a ’17 matchup between the Celtics and Lakers).
Among local markets throughout the U.S., New Orleans had the highest rating at 7.0, followed by Memphis at 3.0, Norfolk at 2.4 and Raleigh-Durham at 2.3.
GAME RECAP: Knicks-Pelicans game cancelled
Due to an earthquake that registered in the Los Angeles area spanning to Las Vegas, the Knicks-Pelicans game was stopped to be postponed.
Summer League 2019: Game 1 vs. Knicks
00:02
Frank Jackson puts up 30 vs Knicks | Summer League 2019 Highlights
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson led all scorers with 30 points
00:01
Summer League Pelicans-Knicks Postgame: Frank Jackson 7-5-2019
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson recaps tonight's Summer League game vs the New York Knicks
03:01
Zion Williamson with a quick 11 vs Knicks | Summer League 2019 Highlights
Pelicans guard Zion Williamson scored 11 points in 9 minutes in his first NBA action
00:01
Earthquake delays Knicks-Pelicans, postpones Thomas & Mack game play
An 6.9 earthquake occurred in the Los Angeles area during the Knicks-Pelicans game stopping game play, postponing all the remaining games at the Thomas & Mack Center.
00:03
Zion and RJ's debut in Las Vegas | Summer League 2019
Wes Wilcox takes a close look at the NBA Summer League debuts for top rookies Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.
00:01
All Dunks of the Day - 07/05/2019 | Summer League Highlights
Check all the dunks from the day at 2019 Summer League
00:15
Zion's Dunks off the Bounce Pass vs Knicks | 2019 Summer League Highlights
Zion Williamson gets in the lane and takes a nice bounce pass for the dunk vs the New York Knicks
00:19
Zion Steals & Dunks vs Knicks | 2019 Summer League Highlights
Zion Williamson steals the ball in the back court and finishes with the huge dunk vs the Knicks
00:25
Zion finishes the 1st with another dunk vs Knicks | Pelicans Summer League Highlights
Zion Williamson finishes the 1st quarter with a nice baseline dunk off the inbounds.
00:18
Zylan Cheatham with a huge block vs Knicks | Summer League Highlights
Zylan Cheatham gets the block vs the Knicks
00:00
Frank Jackson with 14 in the 1st Half vs Knicks | 2019 Summer League Highlights
Frank Jackson had a productive 1st half, putting up 14 points vs the New York Knicks
00:51
Frank Jackson Fastbreak Dunk vs Knicks | Summer League Highlights
Frank Jackson goes coast-to-coast and finishes with a strong dunk vs the New York Knicks
00:19
Pelicans with a 13-0 Run vs. Knicks | Summer League Highlights
The Pelicans separated themselves in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks
00:01
