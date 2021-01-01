Pelicans to open four-game homestand vs. Raptors, with Wenyen Gabriel out

New Orleans will open a four-game homestand Saturday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Toronto, in a rematch of a Dec. 23 game in the Raptors’ temporary home of Tampa. The Pelicans prevailed 113-99. Wenyen Gabriel will miss his sixth straight game to open the regular season, with the forward listed as out due to right knee/quadriceps tendinosis.

Toronto’s injury report for Saturday’s interconference meeting is not yet available.

Raptors-Pelicans will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV, as well as locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM. New Orleans will host Indiana, Oklahoma City and Charlotte next week to complete the four-game stretch in the Smoothie King Center.

Previous game starting lineups

Toronto (1-3)

Thursday win vs. New York

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Aron Baynes

New Orleans (3-2)

Thursday win at Oklahoma City

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams