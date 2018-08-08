Pelicans to open 2018-19 regular season against Houston Rockets

August 8, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The National Basketball Association announced today that the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2018-19 regular season will tip off with a road contest against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Oct. 17. As part of opening week, the game will be nationally televised on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. (CT).

Additionally, as part of the NBA’s lineup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Pelicans will play a nationally televised road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. (CT) on TNT.

The complete 2018-19 regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.