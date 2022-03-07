Pelicans at Nuggets Postgame Quotes 3-6-2022

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green:

On if there is something he would like back after tonight's loss:

"I have to go back and watch the tape. I'm sure there's always room for improvement on my end. If I go back and watch and see some areas that I think I could've done better. So, for sure."

On what allowed Brandon Ingram to get into a rhythm tonight:

"I think just overall, he's in a good rhythm. He's playing a little faster, he's getting to his spots, he's feeling it right now, so we just continue to run plays to get him going and we all like what we see."

New Orleans Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram:

On what he would have liked to do differently and how the team can use the loss as a learning experience:

“I think the execution could have been a little bit better at the end of the game, and some more open looks, and having a little bit more pace to our offense. Defensively, we fouled just a little bit too much, put Jokic at the line. He was comfortable and we have to make him a little bit more uncomfortable as a scorer and a passer.”

On what was working so well for him offensively in the second quarter:

"In the beginning of the game, I was in the middle of the floor where the defense could key in on me a little bit. I tried to change up a little bit, tried to get on the wing, listen for the attacks on the wing, and eventually knock a shot down when something cleared up. My rhythm and I just tried to continue to attack off of the catch and throughout that whole thing.”

New Orleans Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum:

On what makes Nikola Jokic effective in clutch moments:

"He's very hard to guard. He can score at all three levels, he gets to the free-throw line, and the refs know how he plays. He knows how to throw his head back, he knows how to pump fake, he knows how to manipulate the game better than anybody I've ever seen do it."

On what are some lessons they can learn from the overtime loss tonight:

"We've got to close out better. I've got to do a better job of getting us into stuff faster and I take responsibility for some of our lack of execution in the late shot clock situations. The ball is in my hands, and I've got to make sure I'm putting us in a position where I go a little faster and get a better grasp of play-calling. We got away from some things where we didn't get some of their weaker defenders in the action and I've got to do a better job with that. This was a very winnable game. We started off slow, gave up a lot of points in the first quarter, and we bounced back well in the second half, but this is a winnable game that we gave away. Credit them, they played well, this will be a good learning experience for us going forward. I've played a lot games like these and I've got to do a better job of taking control and not just scoring, but making sure everybody is in the right spots."