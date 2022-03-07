New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets
DENVER, CO - MARCH 6: Willy Hernangomez #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum #3 embrace Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and Monte Morris #11 after the game on March 6, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans at Nuggets Postgame Quotes 3-6-2022

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Mar 06, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green:

On if there is something he would like back after tonight's loss:

"I have to go back and watch the tape. I'm sure there's always room for improvement on my end. If I go back and watch and see some areas that I think I could've done better. So, for sure."

On what allowed Brandon Ingram to get into a rhythm tonight:

"I think just overall, he's in a good rhythm. He's playing a little faster, he's getting to his spots, he's feeling it right now, so we just continue to run plays to get him going and we all like what we see."

New Orleans Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram:

On what he would have liked to do differently and how the team can use the loss as a learning experience:

“I think the execution could have been a little bit better at the end of the game, and some more open looks, and having a little bit more pace to our offense. Defensively, we fouled just a little bit too much, put Jokic at the line. He was comfortable and we have to make him a little bit more uncomfortable as a scorer and a passer.”

On what was working so well for him offensively in the second quarter:

"In the beginning of the game, I was in the middle of the floor where the defense could key in on me a little bit. I tried to change up a little bit, tried to get on the wing, listen for the attacks on the wing, and eventually knock a shot down when something cleared up. My rhythm and I just tried to continue to attack off of the catch and throughout that whole thing.”

New Orleans Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum:

On what makes Nikola Jokic effective in clutch moments:

"He's very hard to guard. He can score at all three levels, he gets to the free-throw line, and the refs know how he plays. He knows how to throw his head back, he knows how to pump fake, he knows how to manipulate the game better than anybody I've ever seen do it."

On what are some lessons they can learn from the overtime loss tonight:

"We've got to close out better. I've got to do a better job of getting us into stuff faster and I take responsibility for some of our lack of execution in the late shot clock situations. The ball is in my hands, and I've got to make sure I'm putting us in a position where I go a little faster and get a better grasp of play-calling. We got away from some things where we didn't get some of their weaker defenders in the action and I've got to do a better job with that. This was a very winnable game. We started off slow, gave up a lot of points in the first quarter, and we bounced back well in the second half, but this is a winnable game that we gave away. Credit them, they played well, this will be a good learning experience for us going forward. I've played a lot games like these and I've got to do a better job of taking control and not just scoring, but making sure everybody is in the right spots."

Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022

Led by Nikola Jokics 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and four blocks, the Nuggets defeated the Pelicans, 138-130, in overtime.

2021-22 Game 64: Pelicans vs Nuggets

Mar 6, 2022  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  03:00
CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  04:00
Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  02:35
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  03:00
CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:57
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:50
Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:55
Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones comes away with another steal and score vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Herb Jones come up big from deep late in the game vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:30
CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finds Willy Hernangomez with a wrap-around dime under the rim vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/06/2022
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-6-22
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 3rd quarter highlights (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  02:12
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Hernangomez for the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Hernangomez for the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Willie Hernangomez with a pretty pass on the and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:15
Herb Jones with the steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Herb Jones with the steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones reads the play perfectly on the steal and finishes on the other end vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram insane half court hook shot at the buzzer | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Brandon Ingram insane half court hook shot at the buzzer | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes an insane over the shoulder hook shot from half court to beat the buzzer at the end of the 1st half vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:51
Brandon Ingram turns it on in the 2nd | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Brandon Ingram turns it on in the 2nd | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shakes off a slow start with a strong end to the first half vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:39
CJ McCollum and-1 bank shot | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
CJ McCollum and-1 bank shot | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off his handles and concentration on the and-1 bank shot vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:17
Devonte' Graham takes Cousins to the rim on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Devonte' Graham takes Cousins to the rim on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham with the pretty finish on the drive vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:24
Jonas Valanciunas alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans centers Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes connect on an alley-oop dunk vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:08
