Pelicans News Around the Web (9-9-2020)

Tommy Alter on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 8, 2020

Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer chat with co-host of "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, Tommy Alter. The crew chat about JJ Redick's first year with the team, JJ's leadership, their new podcast, and more.

Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins

Fans that donate will have a chance at a unique opportunity to appear on the September 27th Sunday Night Football broadcast and virtually interact with Saints players during that game.

Pelicans coaching candidates: David Vanterpool helped develop Trail Blazers' high-scoring backcourt

In seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, David Vanterpool gained a reputation for aiding in the development of the team’s high-scoring backcourt.

Pelicans coaching candidates: Will Kenny Atkinson land in New Orleans?

In the coming weeks, The Athletic will continue to examine the potential candidates in contention for the New Orleans Pelicans head coaching job and how they would fit with the team.

JJ REDICK PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2019-20

On Media Day, JJ Redick’s 2019-20 campaign began with the longtime NBA veteran half-jokingly telling new teammate Zion Williamson not to, ahem, mess up Redick’s 13-for-13 streak of reaching the playoffs.