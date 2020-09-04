Pelicans News Around the Web (9-4-2020)

Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 3, 2020

Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer chat with FSNO's color analyst Antonio Daniels about Lonzo Ball's first year with the team and his growth at the point guard postion.

Pelicans coaching candidates: Kenny Atkinson has a strong history of player development

When Kenny Atkinson took over as coach in 2016, the Brooklyn Nets had few paths to crawl out of the Eastern Conference cellar. Their leading scorer the previous season was Brook Lopez, and they were still forking over first-round picks to the Celtics as a result of their disastrous 2013 trade.

Zion Williamson finishes 3rd in Rookie of the Year voting; his former AAU teammate wins the award

Despite appearing in only 19 games prior to the NBA's restart, Zion Williamson was a finalist for Rookie of the Year. On Thursday, the high-flying 20-year-old finished third in voting for the award, the NBA announced.

LONZO BALL PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2019-20

Near the top of Lonzo Ball’s checklist entering 2019-20 were items such as better health and developing a more accurate perimeter shot. Check and check. The result was a more consistent, pass-first point guard who fit snugly in one of the NBA’s fastest-paced attacks.