Pelicans News Around the Web (9-4-2019)

Full List of the Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2019

Pelicans fans! We recently counted down the Top 10 home games for the 2019-20 season - which ones will you be attending?

Trajan Langdon brings wealth of experience as player, executive to Pelicans

From leading Duke to the Final Four in college, to debuting in the NBA with a pre-LeBron Cleveland team that struggled mightily for three seasons (1999-2002), to winning multiple championships overseas in Russia’s pro league, Trajan Langdon’s playing career packed just about every possible high and low into a 16-year span. Now in his first season as New Orleans’ general manager, all of those experiences have helped to shape the way he evaluates players, something that’s already impacted how the Pelicans composed a dramatically reconfigured roster.