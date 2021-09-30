Pelicans News Around the Web (9-30-2021)

'We don’t want to robot our guys': Willie Green wants the Pelicans to play 'free'

Over the summer, the New Orleans Pelicans had a red semicircle painted onto one of the courts at their practice facility in Metairie.

The Succession: The future of the Saints and Pelicans in New Orleans

In this multi-part series, The Times-Picayune takes an in-depth look at the future of the city’s two major sports franchises in the fourth year of Gayle Benson’s ownership. In addition to the immediate futures of the teams, the series examines the long-term prospects for the clubs as team executives try to keep them competitive and position them for an eventual ownership transfer.

Gayle Benson outlines future succession plan to keep Saints, Pelicans in New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and team officials revealed the teams' long-term succession plans in detail for the first time on Wednesday, telling The Times-Picayune and WVUE-TV that they would be sold with the goal of keeping the teams in New Orleans and distributing the proceeds to charity.

Gayle Benson Details Succession Plans to Keep Saints, Pelicans in New Orleans

Gayle Benson, who owns the NFL's New Orleans Saints and NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, announced Wednesday the franchises will be sold following her death with the proceeds being donated to charities around the city.

Saints, Pelicans to be sold after Benson dies, proceeds donated

The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans will be sold rather than handed down when owner Gayle Benson dies, and all proceeds will go to local charities.