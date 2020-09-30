Posted: Sep 30, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (9-30-2020)

The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center celebrates expansion with grand re-opening

$56 million expansion increases access to high-quality cancer services

See More»

NBA virtual draft combine: Tre Jones references Pelicans’ deep Duke connection

Last fall, JJ Redick described the New Orleans Pelicans as “Duke South,” due to the Southwest Division team’s roster featuring five former Duke Blue Devils players. The Pelicans also have a front-office member, GM Trajan Langdon, who played college basketball at the Durham, N.C. school.

See More»

Woj: Doc Rivers 'Wants to Coach' After Clippers Exit amid 76ers, Pelicans Rumors

Doc Rivers' surprising departure from the Los Angeles Clippers isn't an indication that he's looking to take a break from coaching.

See More»

Doc Rivers pursued by top teams as details of Clippers split emerge

Doc Rivers doesn’t need Kawhi Leonard. Soon, the former Clippers coach could be leading Zion Williamson or Joel Embiid.

See More»

Pelicans draft-and-stash Didi Louzada to start season in Australia with Sydney Kings

Didi Louzada is headed back to Australia.

See More»
Tags
Pelicans, NBA, new orleans

Related Content

Pelicans

NBA

new orleans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter