Pelicans News Around the Web (9-30-2020)
The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center celebrates expansion with grand re-opening
$56 million expansion increases access to high-quality cancer services
NBA virtual draft combine: Tre Jones references Pelicans’ deep Duke connection
Last fall, JJ Redick described the New Orleans Pelicans as "Duke South," due to the Southwest Division team's roster featuring five former Duke Blue Devils players. The Pelicans also have a front-office member, GM Trajan Langdon, who played college basketball at the Durham, N.C. school.
Woj: Doc Rivers 'Wants to Coach' After Clippers Exit amid 76ers, Pelicans Rumors
Doc Rivers' surprising departure from the Los Angeles Clippers isn't an indication that he's looking to take a break from coaching.
Doc Rivers pursued by top teams as details of Clippers split emerge
Doc Rivers doesn't need Kawhi Leonard. Soon, the former Clippers coach could be leading Zion Williamson or Joel Embiid.
Pelicans draft-and-stash Didi Louzada to start season in Australia with Sydney Kings
Didi Louzada is headed back to Australia.
