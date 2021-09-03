Pelicans News Around the Web (9-3-2021)

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen

As New Orleans Pelicans prepare to enter critical season, 5 early questions

As a young, first-time head coach in charge of a group expected to compete for a playoff spot this season, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Willie Green is in a unique position.