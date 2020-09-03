Pelicans News Around the Web (9-3-2020)

Christian Clark on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 2, 2020

Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer chat with Christian Clark of NOLA.com about Nicolo Melli's rookie year with the team and Frank Jackson's development from year one to two.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, in partnership with the NFL Foundation, announced a $500,000 donation for victims of Hurricane Laura, which battered Southwest Louisiana with heavy winds last week.

Pelicans' Josh Gray calls Hurricane Laura's devastation of Lake Charles 'heartbreaking'

Josh Gray’s home in Lake Charles sits on half an acre. When he returned to it over the weekend, trees were strewn across his yard like giant toothpicks.

NICOLÒ MELLI PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2019-20

Unless you’re an avid Euroleague aficionado and enjoy staying up until 3 a.m. to watch basketball, you were probably like many New Orleans fans and media members at the outset of the 2019-20 season in terms of your familiarity with Nicolò Melli. That is, you knew very little about him.